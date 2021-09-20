Nanopore Technologies Market Value to Hit $6,80,872 Thousand by 2030, at CAGR of 14.40% | AMR
Growth of the nanopore technologies market is attributed to technological advancement related to nanopore technologies and increase in outbreak of novel virusesPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanopore sequencing is a third-generation technology for sequencing biopolymers containing polynucleotides in the form of DNA or RNA as well as other components. This technique involves the sequencing of a single molecule of DNA or RNA without the requirement for PCR amplification or chemical labelling. Furthermore, this sequencing has the potential to offer lower genotyping costs, greater testing mobility, and faster sample processing with the capacity to display findings in real time. It is one of the most recent sequencing methods, and it aids in establishing the nucleotide order in DNA or RNA.
The global nanopore technologies market was valued at $1,74,388.2 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,80,872.4 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.40% from 2021 to 2030.
Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12229
Covid-19 Scenario:
• The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
• The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
• However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
The outbreak of COVID-19 led to a massive economic de-growth due to its spread to masses. It is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe diseases. The overall impact of COVID-19 is projected to remain negative for nanopore technologies companies. The benefits of nanopore sequencing include the ability to generate data in real time (1 hour of sequencing time is required when using MinION Flow Cells) and to scale sequencing throughput needs from the Flongle to the high-throughput PromethION. Such products that are useful for the detection of coronavirus-disease-2 will help the market gain traction during the pandemic
Surge in demand for DNA sequencing and rise in use of epigenetics for the development of newer treatment methods propel the growth of the global nanopore technologies market. Moreover, increase in R&D on nanopore technologies such that they can be used for novel viruses is anticipated to augment the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the introduction of Internet of Things benefits the nanopore technology, as sequencers can be easily connected to other technical systems, which will help healthcare professionals monitor the DNA sample on shared cloud computing labs. is anticipated to aid the nanopore technologies market grow in the forecast period.
For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12229
However, difficulty in sustaining the integration and structure of the nucleotide bases hinders the growth of the nanopore technologies market in the coming years. On the contrary, rise in use of nanopore technologies for fourth generation DNA sequencing is projected to act as potential growth opportunity for the market in the coming years.
By product, the nanopore technologies market is categorized into instruments and consumables. The consumables segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. In addition, rise in use of consumables in a wide array of procedures such as DNA sequencing and RNA sequencing is a major factor that fuels the growth of this segment.
On the basis of application, the mark nanopore technologies market et is segregated into DNA sequencing and RNA sequencing. Presently, the DNA sequencing segment acquires majority of the market share, owing to rise in prevalence of viral diseases in both developed as well as developing countries, outbreak of novel virus, rise in demand in DNA sequencing by nanopore technology.
Depending on end user, the nanopore technologies market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, research institutes, and others. The research institutes segment dominated the market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in demand for nanopore technologies in research institutes.
Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nanopore-technologies-market-A11864
The Major Key Players Are:
Cyclomics, Electronic Biosciences, Inc., Grandomics, INanoBio Inc., Qitan Technology, Quantapore, Inc., Nabsys, Inc., Nonacus, Inc., ONTERA, Inc., and Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Trending Reports In Healthcare Industry:
Neurovascular Stent Retrievers Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030
Anastomosis Assist Device Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030
Bone Densitometer Systems Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn