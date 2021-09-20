(Video) Iran: Teachers Continue Protests as Authorities Refrain from Addressing their Demands
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Teachers in Tehran and many other cities, including Isfahan, Karaj, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Tabriz, Qom, Ilam, Ardabil, Yasuj, Khorramabad, Bandar Abbas, Shahrekord, Kermanshah, and Dehdasht, on the morning of Saturday, September 18.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Teachers protested the non-implementation of the ranking plan, non-payment of the retirees’ bonuses, and their dire working and living conditions.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Teachers called the “Green Licensees” held their 15th day of protests against their non-employment in front of the Ministry of Education.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tabriz, The teachers chanted, The imprisoned teacher must be released; No discrimination, no compromise, payment of salaries without having to beg for it.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Ilam: The teachers chanted, No discrimination, no compromise, granting our ranks without having to beg for it. Even if we die, we will obtain our rights; Teachers will die, but will not accept discrimination.
Ahvaz: The teachers chanted, Unless we obtain our rights, we are not going to attend classes. The ranking is our inalienable rights; and teachers, demand your rights.”
Teachers in Tehran called the “Green Licensees” held their 15th day of protests against their non-employment in front of the Ministry of Education.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi hailed the protesting teachers and retirees and called on students to support the freedom-loving teachers and educators.
On Sunday, “green report card teachers,” Iranian teachers who have passed the education ministry’s employment test, held the sixteenth consecutive day of their rally in front of the education ministry in Tehran, protesting the regime’s refusal to employ them.
Some of the teachers had traveled to the capital from other cities to make their voices heard.
The teachers have been protesting since last year, but the regime has refrained from addressing their demands.
As the start of the academic year nears, the teachers are back to the street to resume their protests and remind the government of its duties.
This latest round of protests began on September 3 and has been ongoing every day.
Some of the teachers spend the night in front of the education ministry and resume their demonstrations during the day.
On Saturday, teachers held simultaneous protests in several cities, including Ilam, Ahvaz, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Dehdasht. Saturday’s protest rallies also included retired teachers, who are facing severe economic problems as the regime refuses to adjust pensions with the growing inflation rate and the depreciating national currency.
The protesters also called for the release of teachers who have been arrested by the regime for taking part in demonstrations.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), voiced her support for the protesting teachers and called on Iranians to support the teachers and other communities who are protesting for their rights.
She said that the continued protests by teachers, workers, and other working sectors with chants of “we will obtain our rights even if we die” bespeak the Iranian people’s resolve to overthrow the mullahs’ religious fascism.
The continued protests by the teachers have become a cause of concern for the regime.
On September 12, security forces attacked the protesters and targeted them with tear gas.
The teachers held another round of protests in June, demanding the education ministry to provide them with employment opportunities.
Regime authorities have tried to downplay the protests and the demands of the teachers, claiming that some of the protesters have “failed their exams.”
Despite the shortage of teachers across Iran, the education ministry refrains from employing the teachers.
The teachers chanted:
The imprisoned teacher must be released;
No discrimination, no compromise, payment of salaries without having to beg for it;
No discrimination, no compromise, granting our ranks without having to beg for it;
Even if we die, we will obtain our rights; Teachers will die, but will not accept discrimination;
Unless we obtain our rights, we are not going to attend classes;
The ranking is our inalienable rights; and teachers, demand your rights.”
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
email us here
Shiraz teachers protest