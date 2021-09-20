Secretary Tre Hargett Recognizes Elections Officials

Secretary of State Tre Hargett would like to congratulate four Administrators of Elections who passed the certification exam on Friday, March 27, 2015.

Lori Lott, Crockett County Administrator of Elections

Roxanna Hagewood, Dickson County Administrator of Elections

Kerry Steelman, Hamilton County Administrator of Elections

Alan Farley, Rutherford County Administrator of Elections

"Certification of administrators is one way of helping ensure Tennesseans can have confidence in the election process and their election officials,” Secretary Hargett said. "Fair and properly-run elections are essential in Tennessee, and we want all 95 counties to have certified election administrators.”

The accomplishment has a financial incentive, which means an administrator cannot be paid less than the certified pay rate for their respective county.

Participants must first complete a training process that covers 40 different topics related to election law.

The state certification exam, which is administered by the Coordinator of Elections, is a rigorous closed book, written assessment that can last up to three and a half hours. Questions, which are based on statutory requirements, range from voter registration to Election Day guidelines.

The Division of Elections graded the exams, which will be certified by the State Election Commission.