TotalEnergies' New President of Exploration and Production to Join Africa Oil Week in Dubai

Nicolas Terraz, who has been recently appointed President of Exploration and Production and member of the executive committee of TotalEnergies, will participate in Africa Oil Week (www.AfricaOilWeek.com) in Dubai. He will deliver an opening address on Monday 8 November 2021 on TotalEnergies’ strategic position within the evolving African upstream landscape.

“TotalEnergies remains strongly committed to Africa, and we look forward to sharing and discussing our vision at Africa Oil Week in Dubai,” says Terraz.

Terraz will be accompanied by Henri-Max Ndong Nzue, TotalEnergies’ Senior Vice President for Africa, and Kevin McLachlan, the company’s Senior Vice President of Exploration. Both will take to the stage to discuss current operating trends, and outline value-creation opportunities through high-impact portfolios and new entry prospects.

This impressive line-up of speakers from TotalEnergies complements its high-profile involvement as one of Africa Oil Week’s leading sponsors. For many years, TotalEnergies has been a loyal partner of Africa Oil Week, considered as the major event of the oil industry on the African continent.

Terraz joined TotalEnergies in 2001 and was Senior Vice President for Africa from 2019 until August 2021, before being promoted to his current position.

The appointment of Ndong Nzue, who replaces Terraz as Senior Vice President for Africa, is significant, particularly in the African context. Until recently, Ndong Nzue was previously Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Americas at Total Marketing and Services, and also held the position of Managing Director of Total Gabon.

For more information: On behalf of Africa Oil Week James Duncan Email: james@rasc.co.za

Marion Brower Email: Marion@rasc.co.za

About Africa Oil Week: Africa Oil Week is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 27th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. TotalEnergies is the Titanium Sponsor of Africa Oil Week.

Biographies: Nicolas Terraz was appointed Managing Director of Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria in September 2015. He is also Total Group Representative in Nigeria. Prior to his current position, Terraz was Vice-President of New Ventures and Asset Management for Total Exploration and Production. He served as Managing Director of Total E&P France from 2011 to 2013, and as Managing Director of Total E&P Myanmar and Total Group Representative in Myanmar from 2008 to 2011.

He has held positions for Total in Qatar and at its head office. He joined Total in 2001, after working for seven years in the French Ministry of Industry and in the French Ministry of Public Works and Transportation.

Terraz is a graduate of École Polytechnique, École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées, and MIT.

Henri-Max Ndong Nzue joined Total in 1991 and has held various positions in finance and economy in the Netherlands, Gabon, France, Norway and Yemen. In 2003 he returned to Paris as a petroleum architect before becoming new business project director in charge of commercial negotiations. In 2006, he joined Total’s strategy team before going back to Gabon to take charge of strategy and business department.

In 2013, he spent a second time in the Netherlands as Managing Director of Total E&P Nederland, before returning to Gabon in 2015 as Managing Director of Total Gabon.

Ndong Nzue is a graduate of École Polytechnique and École Nationale de la Statistique et de l’Administration Economique.

Kevin McLachlan joined Total E&P in 2014 and is responsible for the group’s global exploration. He is a member of the exploration and production executive team and Total’s performance committee. Prior to joining Total, Kevin held various senior global exploration and business development positions at Exxon Mobil, CNOOC International and Murphy Oil.

McLachlan is a graduate of the University of Calgary and INSEAD Business School.