Smart Irrigation Market 2027 Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities
The global Smart Irrigation Market will be worth USD 2,877.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Irrigation Market Size – USD 965.8 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.5%, Market Trends –Development of smart cities across several countries in the world
The increasing penetration rate of smartphones in the developing economies offers growth opportunities for the future as some of the irrigation controller providers are delivering voice assistance service based automated scheduling for irrigation. The increasing usage of smartphones by the developing economies' population can help the farmers obtain information on weather change and Climate data.
The Global Smart Irrigation Market size is anticipated to reach USD 965.8 Billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.5%, throughout the forecast period. The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.
The growing implementation of information communication technologies and IoT is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The cost benefits gained due to the usage of automated irrigation infrastructure are among the key driving factors of the industry.
Key participants include The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim, Hunter Industries, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., Galcon, and Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, among others.
Increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation and the growing need for an enhanced and effective automated irrigation system are driving the demand of the market.
The global Smart Irrigation Market will be worth USD 2,877.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT based smart irrigation devices by farmers and growers to produce healthier crops.
The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Smart Irrigation market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Smart Irrigation industry
Rising smart cities across several countries in the world are expected to increase the adoption of controllers. The development of smart cities is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the market of smart irrigation controller. The demand for advanced irrigation systems in countries with severe weather conditions is most likely to propel the industry's growth
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Sensors
Controllers
Water Flow Meters
Others (Wireless communication equipment, routers, gateways)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027):
Agricultural (open field, greenhouses)
Non-Agricultural (Golf Courses, Residential, sports ground, Turf & Landscapes, Forestry)
