Die Attach Machine Market Expected to Reach $1,813.1 Million by 2028
Die Attach Machine Market Latest Advancements and Demand Analysis by 2028PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global die attach machine market size was valued at $1,129.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,813.1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.
Commonly observed types of die attach machine are flip chip bonder and die bonder. Among these, the die bonder segment accounted for the largest market size by value in 2020, owing to increase in demand from various industries such as semiconductor equipment, chip assembly, and others. The market is analyzed with respect to different applications such as RF and MEMS, optoelectronics, logic, memory, CMOS image sensors, LED, and others. The market is mainly driven by global economic growth and development in hybrid chips, and semiconductor memory industry sectors. However, fluctuation in raw material prices restrain the growth of the die attach machine market.
Top Players:
The key players profiled in the die attach machine market report include Anza Technology, Inc, ASM Pacific Technology Limited, BE Semiconductor Industries N.V, Dr. Tresky AG, Fasford Technology Co. Limited, Inseto UK Limited, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc., MicroAssembly Technologies Limited, Palomar Technologies, and Shinkawa Limited.
Key Segments:
By Type
• Flip Chip Bonder
• Die Bonder
By Application
• RF & MEMS
• Optoelectronics
• Logic
• Memory
• CMOS Image Sensors
• LED
• Others
Regional Analysis:
In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 51.0% share of the global die attach machine industry, followed by Europe and North America. Moreover, the market in LAMEA is growing, owing to urbanization and economic development in developing countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and others.
Key Findings Of The Study
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging die attach machine market trends and dynamics.
• Depending on type, the die bonder segment dominated the die attach machine, in terms of revenue in 2020 and the flip chip bonder segment is
projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
• By application, the LED segment registered highest revenue in 2020.
• Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.
• Depending on technique, the epoxy segment dominated the die attach machine market share, in terms of revenue in 2020, and is projected to grow at
a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
