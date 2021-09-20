Vertical Farming Market Growth, share,Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028
Vertical Farming Market Size – USD 2.90 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.1%VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Vertical Farming Market will be worth USD 11.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for organic food products among consumers. Growing environmental concerns such as the depletion of soil quality and groundwater on applications of chemical-based solutions have increased the vertical farming system's adoption. The reduction in the prices of the light-emitting diode (LED) and the technological advancement in the LEDs help in the growth of the vertical farming system.
The latest report provides detailed insights into vertical farming market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market growth, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the vertical farming market , strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
Request a sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/238
Global vertical farming market growth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic vertical farming market , rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.
Top key vendors in vertical farming marketinclude are:
Freight Farms, Signify, Osram, Aerofarms, BrightFarms, Everlight Electronics, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Illumitex, Inc., AGRICOOL, and SKY GREENS, among others
To know more about the vertical farming marketreport, visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vertical-farming-market
Key Highlights From The Report
In March 2020, an expansion of collaboration between Signify and Planet Farms, an operator of vertical farms based in Italy, Europe. The collaboration is expected to boost the quality and yield of the crops with the help of the Philips GreenPower LED production.
Shipping container-based vertical farms held the largest market share of 63.5% in 2019 due to the scarcity of the arable lands. Moreover, the ease of transportation and less requirement of land for the installation of the shipping container is expected to drive the growth of the segment.
The hydroponics segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period due to the ease of operation and low installation cost.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Vertical Farming Market on the basis of Structure, Growth mechanisms, Offering, and region:
Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Building-based
Shipping-container
Growth mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Aeroponics
Hydroponics
Aquaponics
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Climate Control
Lighting
Hydroponic Components
Sensors
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
We can customize our reports for our customers, for instance, we can add or remove manufacturers, applications or product types, whatever you need in the report. Ask for it by contacting us@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/238
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Biologics industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the vertical farming market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Biologics industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the vertical farming marketwith their winning strategies?
Which Biologics industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Biologics market?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Vertical Farming Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Vertical Farming Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increased demand for organic products
4.2.2.2. Increasing disposable income
4.2.2.3. Growth of the global population
4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for high quality foods
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High initial investment
4.2.3.2. Lack of Skilled workforce
4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Why Choose Emergen Research?
Strong Industry Focus
Extensive Product Offerings
Customer Research Services
Robust Research Methodology
Comprehensive Reports
Latest Technological Developments
Value Chain Analysis
Potential Market Opportunities
Growth Dynamics
Quality Assurance
Post-sales Support
Explore more reports about emergen research:
ground defense system market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ground-defense-system-market
3d printing software and services market::https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-software-and-services-market
vertical farming market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vertical-farming-market
free space optics communication technology market:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/free-space-optics-communication-technology-market
military robots market:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/military-robots-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn