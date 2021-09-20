HostStage Launches New Web Hosting Affiliate Program Offering Partners High-Recurring Commissions

The web hosting affiliate program gives partners a chance to secure recurring payments every month and build a solid passive income stream.

/EIN News/ -- Carnac, France, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HostStage, a premium provider of web hosting, domains, and web presence products announced today the launching of its web hosting affiliate program. An impressive website service provider created for the purpose of helping both brands and individuals to create significant online revenue. New signups can get instant account approval and receive $20 free HS credit as a welcome gift.

The program opens up opportunities to existing HostStage users, content creators, bloggers, and online publishers to monetize their traffic and build a secured passive revenue through cumulative recurring earnings every month by promoting highly converting offers.

Besides that, HostStage also provides a wide range of web hosting and related services designed for online entrepreneurs and businesses. This includes various services such as shared web hosting, Window VPS, Window Dedicated Server, Unmanaged and Managed Dedicated Server, which affiliates can promote to get a commission.

Upon sign up, affiliate members will get access to their own account dashboard where they can find all the promotion materials needed, including vanity coupons, banners, promotional materials, and more. Members will also receive custom land-everywhere links with 90-day cookie tracking.

“Our team has worked hard to launch this web hosting affiliate program and we are looking to welcome new partners aboard to build long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationships with them throughout the years,” said a representative from HostStage.

At the dashboard, affiliates can also get important signup reports, sales and commissions notifications, conversion rates, and other useful statistics to help analyze their promotional efforts. At HostStage, affiliates can also get a quick 24-hour payout guarantee after the commission clearance, in honor of a 30-day money-back guarantee.

A leading name in the industry, HostStage's hosting services are known to provide long-term client satisfaction. Besides being known for its speed in the market powered by LiteSpeed Web Server, it is also highly secured with Anti-DDoS Protection and Fly malware detection and removal. Since the company was founded, it has built over 23,000 websites and hosts more than 8,500 VPS over the decade.

Established in 2010, HostStage is led by a group of digital marketers who are no strangers to businesses' needs in building their websites. It is the only web hosting company in the world to offer SEO-centric web hosting services that provide professional rank tracking.

For more information on HostStage’s Web Hosting Affiliate Program, please visit https://www.host-stage.net

About HostStage:

HostStage provides a wide range of web hosting services designed for online entrepreneurs and businesses. The web hosting service offers a series of solutions using top-of-the-line hardware and technologies guaranteed to bring their clients to the next level. The web hosting company is also a firm supporter of blockchain technology and currently accepts 40 different cryptocurrencies as payment.



Website: https://www.host-stage.net/





Name: Hostage Organization: Hostage Address: EMS SAS, 1 Rue De Bellevue, 56340 Carnac, France Phone: +33631312432