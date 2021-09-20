DRIVENecosystem Announces the Launch of MELONx Project

MELONx is a charity project that was created specifically to help women with breast cancer

The team of DRIVENecosystem announced the MELONx - charity project that was created specifically to help women worldwide who are currently battling breast cancer.



The problem

Breast cancer is the second most prevalent cancer diagnosed in women in the United States, after skin cancer. Breast cancer can affect both men and women, but it affects women significantly more frequently. Substantial support for breast cancer awareness and research funding has aided in breast cancer diagnosis and therapy. As a result, breast cancer survival rates have grown, and the number of deaths associated with the disease has progressively decreased because of earlier diagnosis, a new personalized approach to therapy, and a better understanding of the disease.

Mission and Solution

MELONx's mission is to create a cryptocurrency donation platform to assist over 2,500 women in their fight against breast cancer. The cryptocurrency donations platform will be the primary utility case. Since it will be constructed on the blockchain, every transaction will be transparent, and people will see that their money is going directly to the individual they want to help. MELONx's main objective is to assist women in their fight against breast cancer. MELONx is also creating a lottery platform to attract more participants while helping more ladies with breast cancer. People can put funds into the lottery pool, and one winner will be chosen every 24 hours to receive 80% of the total lottery prize pool. The rest of the prize pool (included inside the lottery) will be donated directly to a breast cancer cause. MELONx can make a genuine difference for the world. MELONx company reminds people of the responsibility to make the world a better place for everyone by donating to those in need.

About MELONx

A fair launch of MELONx for the community was the main priority. Therefore, MELONx started with a market cap of only $1,000. The New Melon contract was a significant improvement for this company because the new contract allowed to collect funds for donations in BUSD (BEP20), which means that people can make donations to women with breast cancer without crashing the price of the actual MELONx token, which was preventing MELONx from making regular donations when the price was low. MELONx will also be able to undertake frequent marketing promotions with the new contract. MELONx's objective for the new contract was to make it more appealing to hold for the long term, therefore MELONx company decided to allocate a larger amount of tokenomics specifically for redistribution to holders, as a result, MELONx holders who hold 50,000 tokens will be rewarded for holding in BUSD (BEP20).

Tokenomics

MELONx is a deflationary token since a percentage of the transacted amount is added to the liquidity pool, redistributed to holders in BUSD who have 50,000 MELONx, and placed in the charity/marketing.

100,000,000 - MELONx – Total Supply

58,000,000 – Migrated to Melon ($MLN) Holders (58%)

30,000,000– Burned Initially (30%)

7,000,000 – Added to liquidity (7.0%)

3,000,000 – Development Wallet (3.0%)



Team

MELONx ($MLNX) was created and deployed by DRIVENteam. DRIVENecosystem is a small start-up that aims to integrate cryptocurrencies into everyday life through the use of smart applications. DRIVENecosystem project has a primary goal to make cryptocurrency as simple to use as FIAT.

Paul Socarde - Founder & Developer

Scott Crowley - Executive board member

Niko Jukić - Community lead

Cody Krantz - Creative director

Conclusion

Finally, the main mission of MELONx is to reach as many women as possible who have been diagnosed with breast cancer to win the battle against it. MELONx also intends to create a platform for cryptocurrency donations. Donations to people are crucial for MELONx. MELONx already has eight successful cases of donations. As MELONx is still in the early stages, the main goal of this company is to make at least two donations per week straight to people instead of organizations!

