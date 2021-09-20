LBank Exchange Will List THN (Throne) on September 22, 2021

/EIN News/ -- INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, is proud to list THN on September 22, 2021. For all users of LBank Exchange, the THN/USDT and THN/ETH trading pairs will be officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on September 22, 2021.



In recent months, NFTs have risen in popularity with artists and creators for their transformative role in ownership, commerce, and how creators connect directly with buyers, fans, and collectors. The Throne ecosystem is designed from the ground up to provide digital creators and new collectors an optimized experience.



THN, the native token of Throne, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on September 22, 2021.

Introducing Throne

Throne (THN) is an NFT ecosystem led by a collective of blockchain engineers and an accomplished team from the music and art world, brought together by the utilization of Ethereum.

Founding shareholders include Gee Roberson the former manager of Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and Drake - Nellee Hooper U2 and Madonna’s producer - Chimere Cisse a former communications executive at Burberry - Blockchain Architect and crypto native Anthony Karter - Adam Strauss a former brand executive at Nike.

An open creative economy, Throne is a platform that aims to build a new creative economy, a world where creators can use the Ethereum blockchain to value their work in entirely new ways, and build stronger connections with their supporters.

NFTs have exciting new properties: they’re unique, provably scarce, liquid, usable across multiple applications and armed with all the programmability of digital assets for the next generation of creators and collectors. A place where everyday users can discover, collect, and sell their work as digital assets.

Throne bridges crypto and culture to foster a network of mutual support between artists, creators, and collectors. A core part of Throne’s vision is that open protocols like Ethereum and interoperable standards like ERC-721 (and ERC-1155) will enable vibrant new economies where creators and collectors truly own this powerful brand new type of digital item.

THN is the native currency of the Throne network, a keystone for the NFT economy offering benefits and advantages to within the ecosystem.

The listing of THN on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users in more than 50 countries around the world.

