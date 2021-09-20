Military Radars Market Analysis by Advanced Technology | Army Fields Next-Generation Radar
[180 Pages Research] Military radars market (products, applications & geography). This study presents market analysis, trends, and future estimations by 2027.PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Radars Market Outlook - 2027
The radars stand for radio detection and ranging system. A military radar system is a detection system which uses radio waves to determine the angle, range, and velocity of the objects. Radars are used by defense forces for several purposes such as for surveillance, to find targets & track their movements (aircrafts, missiles, UAVs, naval vessels, and military land vehicles), to direct other weapons, and in taking countermeasures against incoming threats. Military radars are also capable in detecting & classifying targets such as crawling men troops, group of walking men and low flying helicopters. Additionally, military radars are used for navigation purposes and also as weather radars.
Major players analyzed in the military radarsmarket include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., BAE Systems, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Leonardo S.p.A., ASELSAN A.?., and L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
COVID-19 Scenario analysis:
Due to COVID-19 situation, the research & development inmilitary radarcompanies across the globe has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.
As governments spending shift towards economic recovery due to COVID-19 pandemic, industries may experience reduction in quantity of order for military radars.
Production rate of military drone making companies have been affected adversely due to COVID-19 situation.
Cancellation of several military exercises between nations and reduction in military activities worldwide due to COVID-19, has been impacting adversely to military radars market as demand of relevant spare parts is also low.
Post COVID-19, military radars market can see a significant growth as several countries have either already ordered or planning to procure military drones for their forces.
Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis
Rise in security concerns among countries, increase in defense budgets of emerging economies, and growth in use of radar systems are the factors which drive the military radarsmarket. However, high costs involved in development of radars and new radar jammer techniques may hamper the growth of military radars market. Although, development of new radar systems, increasing application of UAVs in combat roles, and increasing demand of next generation air & missile defense systems will offer new growth opportunities in the military radars market.
Rise in security concerns among countries
Growth in regional conflicts, border disputes, and growth in terrorist activities has raised the security concerns among countries. Such concerns have enabled countries to procure advance defense systems such as military radars. For instance, in October 2018, India signed a deal with Russia to procure S400 missile defense system for 5.43 million USD (S400 system is equipped with advance radars, which can detect multiple targets from a distance of 600 Kms). Hence, due to security concerns, countries are procuring advance military systems such as military radars and thereby creating demand in global military radars market.
Key benefits of the report:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the global military radars industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global military radars market share.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global military radars market growth scenario.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
The report provides a detailed global military radarsmarket analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
Questions answered in the military radarsmarket research report:
Which are the leading market players active in the military radars market?
What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?
What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?
