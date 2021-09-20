Accor expands luxury footprint in Sub-Saharan Africa with Fairmont in Djibouti

Accor (group.Accor.com), a world-leading augmented hospitality group with over 400 hotels across India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, is adding a new flagship property to its portfolio in Africa with Fairmont Djibouti. Set to open in 2024, the hotel will feature 155 rooms and 10 serviced apartments, with five food and beverage outlets combined with 1,398 sqm of Meetings & Events facilities.

Located in Djibouti City, the capital of Djibouti and one of the country’s most affluent areas, the property will be strategically located by the beach in Plateau Du Serpent offering its visitors convenient proximity to the port of Djibouti. In addition, the seafront location will provide guests unparalleled views, setting Fairmont Djibouti to become the “new trophy asset” of the Djibouti hotel market.

“Accor has always been a key player in the tourism industry across Africa, says Mark Willis, CEO of Accor India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, “and Djibouti is no exception. We are confident that this project will greatly benefit the hospitality landscape of Djibouti with the introduction of one of Accor’s flagship luxury brand, Fairmont, while supporting government efforts for its “Djibouti vision 2035”.

Accor is partnering with Carnegie Hill Hospitality, a company founded in 2018 which has positioned itself as a major player in the real estate sector in Djibouti, headed by Mrs Haibado Ismail, and showcases the strong ambition to be a leader in the tourism sector through "greenfield" developments and strategic partnerships in all segments of the hotel and real estate sector.

When speaking about this brand new Fairmount project, Mrs Habaido Ismail states: “It's not about building one more hotel. The partnership with Fairmont and Accor underlines our desire to create a unique place, emblematic of Djibouti. At the heart of our approach, there is a desire for authenticity. It is about offering a discovery, a destination in its own right that reflects our rich history, a symbol of our welcome, our culture, our traditions and our ambitions. It is also about doing our part in the development of the country, its economy, while offering a hotel complex at the highest level of luxury and service.”

In addition to the guest rooms and serviced apartments, the Urban resort project will feature an all-day-dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a specialty bar, a lobby lounge, a pool bar & grill and a tea lounge. There will be 1,389 m² of meeting space featuring a large ballroom designed to host corporate meetings, weddings and social events as well as an exterior courtyard events area that can host up to 400 participants. Furthermore, the Project will include spa and fitness facilities, a Fairmont Gold Lounge, a salon, Kids club, Beach water sports center and all the amenities to become a destination.

Once open, Fairmont Djibouti will welcome guests traveling for leisure and with family, while expecting a strong demand from corporate, governmental and military travelers. With the government vision for 2035, tourism activity is a priority and looks to attract 500,000 visitors by 2035, eager to visit and discover the exceptional natural heritage of the country, the richness of the seabed, the discovery of the desert, nomadic life, that of the salt lakes and more.

The group has been present in Africa for over 40 years and currently operates 155 properties (26,376 keys), with another 85 properties (16,765 keys) in the pipeline.

