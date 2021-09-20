Submit Release
Middlesex-DUI, Possession of Narcotics

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A303712

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak                            

STATION: Middlesex                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/19/2021 1623 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RTE 2 Montpelier, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI, Possession of Narcotics

ACCUSED: Kevin Ackley                                                

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/19/2021 at approximately 1620 hours the Vermont State Police received a be

on the lookout for a Honda Accord on US RTE 2 in East Montpelier heading toward

Berlin.  Troopers observed the vehicle in Berlin and stopped it in Montpelier on

US RTE 2.  The operator of the vehicle was identified as Kevin Ackley.  Ackley

showed indicators of impairment and was taken into custody.  During a search incident to arrest Troopers found numerous types of drugs on Ackley which were seized.  Ackley was later released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/28/2021 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/2021 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

