Middlesex-DUI, Possession of Narcotics
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A303712
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/19/2021 1623 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RTE 2 Montpelier, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI, Possession of Narcotics
ACCUSED: Kevin Ackley
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/19/2021 at approximately 1620 hours the Vermont State Police received a be
on the lookout for a Honda Accord on US RTE 2 in East Montpelier heading toward
Berlin. Troopers observed the vehicle in Berlin and stopped it in Montpelier on
US RTE 2. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Kevin Ackley. Ackley
showed indicators of impairment and was taken into custody. During a search incident to arrest Troopers found numerous types of drugs on Ackley which were seized. Ackley was later released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/28/2021 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/2021 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NAMUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE