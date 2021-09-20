Rainscreen Cladding Market Worth $206,638.0 Million by 2030 | by Material, Application & Construction
Rise in construction activities across various regions such as Europe & Asia-Pacific and increase in demand for high appealing designs for buildings.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global rainscreen cladding market on the basis of material, application, construction, and region. The materials covered in this report are composite material, metal, fiber cement, ceramic, and others. The applications taken into consideration in the report are residential, commercial, and industrial.
The global rainscreen cladding market size was $103.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $206.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.
A growth in residential and commercial industry drives the demand for rainscreen cladding products; thereby, fueling the rainscreen cladding market growth. Increase in residential and non-residential construction and construction renovation industry drives the demands of the rainscreen cladding. In addition, rise in construction spending in countries such as India, Germany, Japan, the U.S., and others boosts the growth of the market.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
COVID-19 has already affected the sales of global rainscreen cladding market share in 2020, and is expected to hamper the growth of the global market. The major demand for rainscreen cladding was badly affected due to the spread of COVID-19 virus. Further, the disruption of supply chains hinders the installation of rainscreen cladding products in the commercial and residential buildings.
Key Benefits
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global rainscreen cladding market trends and dynamics.
In-depth market analysis is conducted by global rainscreen cladding market estimations for the global rainscreen cladding market segments between 2020 and 2030.
Extensive analysis of the global rainscreen cladding market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The global rainscreen cladding market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.
Top 10 Key Market Players
Rockwool International A/S
Kingspan Group
Sika AG
SFS Group AG
CGL Systems Ltd
Trespa International B.V.
Valcan
Sotech Optima ALL
The Clarison Group Ltd (Alucraft Ltd)
Euro Panels Overseas N.V.
Key Market Segments
By Material
Composite Material
Metal
Fiber Cement
Ceramic
Others
By Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Construction
New Construction
Renovation
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
