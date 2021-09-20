Sales of Cellulose Filter will be Highest Through Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Says Fact.MR Report
The automotive cabin air filter market is expected to experience robust growth, registering 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2022.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blocking pollen, dust and particulate matter from vehicle exhaust from entering the car, automotive cabin air filter is being increasingly used in vehicles. Cabin air filter manufacturers are focusing on research and development of air filters using new material and advanced technology providing better filtration. Manufacturers are also developing charcoal lined cabin air filter. The air filter includes activated carbon that prevents odors and helps to reduce oxides of nitrogen and carbon monoxide from entering the car. Cabin air filters with small fibers facilitating better protection by trapping a large amount of ultrafine particles are also on a rise. Increasing number of replacement of automotive cabin air filter is driving the demand for new filters. Although replacement varies by manufacturers, general guidelines suggest replacing the air filter in every 12,000 to 15,000 miles. Development of customizable and polyurethane-based adhesive filters are also witnessing growth among manufacturers.
According to a study by Fact.MR, the global automotive cabin air filter market is expected to experience robust growth, registering 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2022. Owing to the increased pollution and airborne pollutants entering the vehicle through Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system, increasing number of vehicles are integrating cabin air filters. Moreover, the rise in vehicle production across the globe is also driving the demand for automotive cabin air filter. Following insights show how the global automotive cabin air filter market will perform in the next five years.
5 Key Estimations on Future of Global Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market
Europe is expected to dominate the global automotive cabin air filter market. The market is projected to register impressive growth. The automotive cabin air filter market in Europe is estimated to reach nearly US$ 1,600 million revenues by the end of 2022.
North America is expected to be the second most lucrative region in the global automotive cabin air filter market. Owing to the increased product awareness there has been a rise in replacement of cabin air filters. Moreover, vehicle manufacturers are also considering cabin air filter as the standard equipment in the cars.
Sales of automotive cabin air filter will be highest through Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM). Towards the end of 2022, OEM is estimated to bring in nearly US$ 1,700 million revenues. Meanwhile, Independent Aftermarket (IAM) are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
The synthetic filter is expected to be one of the most preferred automotive cabin air filter. A synthetic filter as a type of filter media is expected to witness robust growth. It is also estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share by the end of 2017.
Automotive cabin air filter is expected to experience increased demand in mid-sized passenger cars. Mid-sized passenger cars are estimated to reach close to US$ 900 million revenue by the end of 2022. Increasing number of vehicle manufacturers producing these types of cars is one of the reasons driving the demand for automotive cabin air filter in mid-sized passenger cars.
Market Taxonomy
Sales Channel
OEM
OES
IAM
Filter Media
Cellulose Filter
Synthetic Filter
Others
Vehicle Type
Compact Passenger Cars
Mid-sized Passenger Cars
Premium Passenger Cars
Luxury Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Off-Road Vehicles
Powersports
Lawn Mower
Competition Tracking
The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global automotive cabin air filter market through 2022, which include
Robert Bosch GmbH
Donaldson Company Inc.
Denso Corporation
Mahle Group
K & N Engineering Inc.
SOGEFI SpA
Airmatic Filterbau GmbH
Cummins Inc.
Champion Laboratories Inc.
FRAM Group IP LLC
Hengst SE & Co. KG
Freudenberg & Co. KG
UFI Filters Spa
Mann+Hummel GmbH.
