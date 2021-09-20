Sweet Grass Vodka Makes Rapid Expansion to Accommodate Demand for Products and Services

The move includes expansions in the states of South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Chicago, and Texas.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Sweet Grass Vodka is pleased to announce it is making a game-changing expansion to several states in order to keep up with the demand for its world-famous product.Sweet Grass Vodka is a family-owned and locally sourced distillery that creates premium, gluten-free potato vodka. The company relies on fresh, local ingredients to achieve an exceptionally smooth taste, including just three simple elements – potatoes, water, and yeast.In the company’s latest news, Sweet Grass Vodka is making a major expansion to meet the demands for its remarkably popular product. The expansion includes the launch of a second distillery and tasting room in Charleston, South Carolina – the company’s home state. Additionally, the company will also be expanding its distribution to stores in multiple states, including Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Chicago, and Texas.“Due to the rapid growth of our company, we are very excited to see the expansion of the Sweet Grass Vodka brand with a second location in SC,” says Jarrod Swanger, Owner and CEO of Sweet Grass Vodka. “Our Charleston location in particular will boast 7,500 square feet of the art distillery, tasting room, and bottling plant. We aim to open Charleston in November at 1640 Meeting Street Road, directly inside “The Refinery” building.”Currently on social media platforms, Sweet Grass Vodka is trending as one of the smoothest hand-crafted potato vodkas on the market – a trend that continues to grow in popularity with each passing day.For more information about Sweet Grass Vodka, including its extensive list of retailers and locations, please visit https://sweetgrassvodka.com/ About Sweet Grass VodkaThe team at Sweet Grass Vodka believes not all vodka is created equal, particularly regarding flavor, color, and odor. By distilling its vodka five times, the company has achieved a vodka with a smooth taste and mouthfeel that allows the unique notes of potatoes grown in the South Carolina region to shine through. With these astounding attributes, Sweet Grass Vodka is surely a product to be on the look for.