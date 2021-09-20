Maritime Transportation System ISAC Sponsors Maritime Cybersecurity Summit
3rd Annual Event Focuses on Maturing Maritime CybersecurityWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MTS-ISAC) is a “Thought Leader” sponsor of the third annual Maritime Cybersecurity Summit. The third annual summit will be held as a virtual event on November 3 – 4th and will bring together private and public sector organizations responsible for maritime critical infrastructure for candid conversations on a variety of cybersecurity topics. Given the MTS-ISAC’s aim to mature cybersecurity efforts across the maritime transportation system, this year’s event is a perfect fit once again and will address challenges covering people, processes, and technology.
Retired Vice Admiral Jan Tighe is providing a special keynote address for this year’s summit. Having commanded the Navy’s Fleet Cyber Command and now serving as an Independent Director on the Boards of Goldman Sachs, Progressive Insurance, Huntsman, and IronNet, she will discuss how cybersecurity leaders may be able to engage with their executive leadership team more effectively. In addition, she’ll discuss her views on how Boards are looking to address cyber risks and the types of information she is wanting to receive from the cybersecurity team as a Board member. Among the various discussions happening during the Summit, the MTS-ISAC will participate in a panel discussion on cyber threat activity targeting vessels and shoreside facilities. The ISAC will be available to meet and answer questions attendees may have through a virtual booth as well.
In line with its commitment to help mature maritime cybersecurity, the MTS-ISAC was recognized as a contributor to the “Cybersecurity Guidelines for Ports and Port Facilities” released by the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) earlier this month. The 84-page document serves as a “crucial, neutral document for senior executive decision makers at ports who are responsible for safeguarding against cybersecurity risks as well as ensuring the continued business resilience of their organization.” Founded in 1955, the IAPH is a global alliance of ports, representing today some 180 ports and 140 port-related organizations/companies in about 90 countries.
The MTS-ISAC’s fourth Information Exchange, the Northeast Florida Maritime Information Exchange, was launched over the summer, and others will operationalize before we close out 2021. While the MTS-ISAC has focused on information sharing as a tenant toward achieving maritime cybersecurity maturity, the Board of Directors, comprised of ports, terminal operators, vessel operators, cruise, energy, and government, recently approved additional strategic initiatives for 2022.
Registration for the Maritime Cybersecurity Summit is now open. To learn more about the MTS-ISAC, please reach out through the organization’s website contact us form.
About MTS-ISAC
The Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MTS-ISAC) is a nonprofit that was formed by maritime critical infrastructure stakeholders to address maritime cybersecurity challenges. The MTS-ISAC promotes and facilitates maritime cybersecurity information sharing, awareness, training and collaboration efforts between private and public sector stakeholders, both within the maritime sector and across other critical infrastructure sectors. Its mission is to effectively reduce cyber risk across the entire MTS community through improved identification, protection, detection, response, and recovery efforts and act as the maritime sector's actionable cyber information sharing center of excellence. For more information, visit https://www.mtsisac.org/.
About The Maritime Cybersecurity Summit
The Maritime Cybersecurity Summit supports focused discussions on maritime cybersecurity challenges. During the Summit, owners, operators, suppliers, service providers, and the public sector share information on their current efforts to address maritime cyber risks. This event offers a rare opportunity to not only engage and hear from a diverse group of experts, but also connect with peers in the community to build trusted relationships. This is an event where organizations can collaborate with other maritime leaders who are focused on building a more resilient maritime cyber ecosystem. For more information, visit https://www.maritimecybersecuritysummit.com/.
