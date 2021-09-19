“# Go back Gotha” - Rally Against War Criminal Sri Lankan President Gothabaya's Address to UN in New York: TGTE
Go Back Gotha
"Rally will Highlight Sri Lankan President Gothabaya's Leadership Role in Committing Genocide, War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity against Tamil people"
Gothabaya was the Defense Secretary when According to UN Tens of Thousands of Tamils were Killed and Tamil Women were Raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces”UNITED NATIONS, NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With “# Go Back Gota “ Slogan there will be a rally outside the UN in New York, when Sri Lankan President Gothabaya Rajapaksa was addressing the UN General Assembly on September 22nd. The Rally will highlight Sri Lankan Presidents Leadership Role in Committing Genocide, War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity against the Tamil people.
— Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
** WATCH - Sri Lanka's Killing Field by UK's Channel 4 : https://youtu.be/3aBLl_M3z40
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is also sending information to the UN member States about Gotabaya’s Leadership Role in Committing Atrocity Crimes against the Tamil people in Sri Lanka.
* WHEN: September 22.
* TIME: 11 AM to 3PM.
* WHERE: Outside UN Headquarters in New York City.
FOR INFORMATION: Dr. Thavendra Rajah, Phone: +1 -614 - 202-3377. Email: r.thave@tgte.org
** SOME OF THE ATROCITY CRIMES COMMITTED AGAINST TAMILS WHILE GOTHABAYA RAJAPAKSE WAS SERVING AS DEFENSE SECRETARY ARE:
* According to the UN Internal Review Report, over Seventy thousand (70,000) Tamils were killed in the first five months of 2009.
* These Tamils were killed due to deliberate and intense shelling and bombing of areas designated by the government as "no-fire zones", where Tamil civilians had assembled for safety.
* Government also restricted food and medicine for Tamils, resulting in large numbers of people dying from starvation and many of the injured dying of their wounds.
* According to the UN Panel Report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Independent international experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.
* International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) in February 2017 handed over details to UN of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil Women are being held as "Sex Slaves."
* According to May 2012 report by the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office on Human Rights and Democracy; there are up to Ninety thousand (90,000) Tamil War Widows in the North- East of Sri Lanka.
* Thousands of Tamils Disappeared, including Babies and Children. UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances stated in 2020 that the Second Highest Number of Enforced Disappearance cases in the World is From Sri Lanka.
* According to independent organizations, Tamil Areas have the Highest Concentration of Security Forces in the World (Ratio: One soldier for every five Civilians).
www.ustpac.org/militarization and http://www.srilankacampaign.org/fiveinfographics.htm
ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 135 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
Twitter: @TGTE_PMO
Email: pmo@tgte.org
Web: www.tgte-us.org
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam
TGTE
+1 614-202-3377
r.thave@tgte.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Sri Lanka's Killing Field by UK's Channel 4