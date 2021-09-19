Submit Release
Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (19 September 2021)

New Cases: 26 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 61,363 Active Cases: 6,865 Total Recovered: 52,005 (165 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 60 (6 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 8 Total Test Conducted: 401,808 (519 New) Total Deaths: 2,261 (5 New)

Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 509, 683 (3,300 New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 239,254 (1,325 New) Full Dose Johnson & Johnson: 234,189 (819 New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 473,443 (2,144 New)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

