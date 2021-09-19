(Video) MEK Supporters Inside Iran Called for Protests and Uprisings to Achieve Freedom and Democracy

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The Resistance Units and supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) called for protests and uprisings to achieve freedom and democracy in Iran by posting banners and placards and writing graffiti. (NCRI)&(PMOI/MEK Iran): These activities took place despite the state of full alert by the regime's security forces. The activities took place in different parts of the Greater Tehran, Qom, Mashhad, Shiraz, Rasht, Qazvin, Robat Karim, Lahijan, Ramsar, Yasuj, and Kazerun (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran — “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”. Rasht— “Down with the rule of mullahs”. Kazerun— “Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or Ali Khamenei”. (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran — “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”. Robat Karim— “The Iranian people do not want both the coronavirus and mullahs”. Qom- “Down with Khamenei,". Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”. Mashhad- “Down with Khamenei,". (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran — “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”. Qom— “The Iranian people live in poverty and the supreme leader is getting richer”. Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”. Mashhad- “Down with Khamenei,". (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The Iranian opposition network, PMOI/MEK Resistance Units install posters of the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi. (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Shiraz - "Maryam Rajavi: The MEK is the hope for Iran's future," "Maryam Rajavi: The Iranian people will win the battle of destiny against Khamenei, who has been the reason for so many losses with the COVID-19,". (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The Resistance Units and supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) called for protests and uprisings to achieve freedom and democracy in Iran by writing graffiti.Qom — “Down with Khamenei,”.

PARIS, FRANCE, September 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Resistance Units and supporters of the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) called for protests and uprisings to achieve freedom and democracy in Iran by posting banners and placards and writing graffiti.These activities took place despite the state of full alert by the regime's security forces. The activities took place in different parts of the Greater Tehran, Qom, Mashhad, Shiraz, Rasht, Qazvin, Robat Karim, Lahijan, Ramsar, Yasuj, and Kazerun.“The Iranian people want to get rid of Covid-19 and the mullahs,” says the internal network of the opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the Iranian Resistance Units.The vast activities of the MEK’s Resistance Units inside Iran pointed out that the main cause of the country’s fifth peak is nothing but the inhuman policies of the regime’s Supreme leader Ali Khamenei who banned the import of WHO-approved vaccines.The Iranian Resistance Units also spread anti-regime slogans emphasizing that the only solution to fix the situation is to rise and overthrow the mullahs.In Tehran, despite the heavy presence of security forces, the Resistance Units installed huge posters of Iranian resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Anti-regime activities were also carried out in cities such as Shiraz, Isfahan, Mashhad, Qom, Rasht, Kazerun, Qazvin, Ramsar, Yasuj, Lahijan, Robat Karim, Ardakan, Langarud, Hamadan, Saveh, Minudasht, and Gorgan.Some of the slogans were:"Maryam Rajavi: The MEK is the hope for Iran's future,"."Maryam Rajavi: The Iranian people will win the battle of destiny against Khamenei, who has been the reason for so many losses with the COVID-19,"."Massoud Rajavi (leader of the Iranian Resistance): Definition of Mujahedin-e Khalq: True to commitment, with maximum sacrifice, in the nation’s history,”.“Massoud Rajavi: The Iranian people do not want the Coronavirus nor the mullahs,"."Down with the Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,"."While people are begging to make ends meet, Khamenei lives like a king,"."Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,".The Resistance Units also took to graffiti in these cities spreading slogans against the regime’s new President, Ebrahim Raisi, also known as the butcher of Iran’s 1988 massacre of thousands of political prisoners.“Down with Khamenei, down with Raisi, hail to Rajavi and hail to freedom,” their slogans read.The Resistance Units also spread the slogan “Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or Ali Khamenei,” which echoes the Iranian people’s desire not to return to the era of the Shah monarchy and to live in a democratic republic.The Resistance Units are a network of MEK activists inside Iran who have revolted against the current regime as small cells of resistance of the Iranian opposition movement, working together to play a leading role in Iran’s protests.This network is grown extensively in recent years, especially among youths, and during the annual event of the Iranian Resistance, the Free Iran Global Summit 2021, above 1000 video messages were sent from across Iran in support of the MEK’s struggle for freedom.According to Iranian regime officials and state-run media, was the main factor in the December 2017 and November 2019 nationwide uprisings. After the December 2017 nationwide protests Khamenei stated on January 9, 2018, that “the MEK are the third side of a triangle that created the uprising that they had prepared since months earlier.”Also, on November 17, 2019, two days after the nationwide protests over the sudden increase in gasoline prices began, Khamenei acknowledged the impact of Iranian Resistance Units and referred to the MEK as a “wicked and criminal collective” who are “constantly encouraging and inviting people on social networks and elsewhere to conduct these evil acts.”

“The Iranian people do not want both Covid-19 and the mullahs,” say opposition MEK Resistance Units