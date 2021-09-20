Battery Materials Market Size, Share, Development Strategy, Revenue By 2027
High demand for smart devices is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global battery materials market is expected to reach USD 89.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery materials market is experiencing a rapid growth rate attributable to the growing demand for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, among others in applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and grid storage, among others. The demand for lithium-ion batteries has witnessed a spiraling growth, owing to a surge in demand for laptops and smart devices such as smartphones and tablets in recent years. The global increase in the overall shipment units of smartphones is fuelling the sale lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery materials for its rechargeable characteristics.
The latest report has been drafted, keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation many vital aspects of the global Battery Materials market on both global and regional levels. The research focuses on the significant market changes that followed the COVID-19 outbreak. The report offers an accurate estimation of the market value, size, and revenue share in the post-COVID-19 scenario, alongside encapsulating the present and future effects of the pandemic. The report further details the key points of the Battery Materials market, including the latest market standards, regulations, and policy changes imposed by the government for the upcoming years. The report also involves the application of several advanced analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, to pinpoint the current growth trends and operating patterns of the players.
Key Highlights From The Report
By battery type, lead-acid battery, in terms of market size, held the largest market share in 2019. These batteries are used by several end-users owing to the offering of advantages, including better corrosion & gassing resistance, overcharging, and self-discharge protection, as well as cost and energy efficiency.
By material type, metal & metal oxides contributed to the largest battery materials market share in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 8.1% in the forecast period. These materials are primarily used in the making of cathode and anode, both of which are required to possess good electrical conductivity, as well as oxidizing or reducing property, respectively.
By application, consumer electronics contributed to the largest market share in 2019. Growing demand for laptops, UPS, and smart devices, among other consumer electronics devices that require batteries for operation and or portability, is driving the demand for battery materials.
Key participants include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hitachi Chemicals, Umicore, POSCO, Mitsui Mining & Chemical Company, Johnson Matthey, Kureha Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Toray, and Dow Chemical, among others.
Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented the global battery materials market on the basis of battery type, material type, application, and region:
Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Lead-Acid
Lithium-Ion
Others
Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Metal & Metal Oxides
Other Chemical Compounds
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Grid Storage
Others
The report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers. The market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Detailed Analysis of the Regions of the Battery Materials Market Include Regions such as:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Focal Points of the Global Battery Materials Market Report:
Market Coverage: This section of the report covers significant details on the key manufacturers, vital market segments, product innovation scope, and the forecast years. Additionally, it describes in detail the range of the product and the global Battery Materialsmarket segmentation based on product type and application spectrum.
Executive Summary: In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length.
Regional Analysis: The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market
Competitive Landscape: The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Battery Materials industry.
Manufacturers’ portfolios: This section includes detailed information regarding the product portfolio of each local and global manufacturer, their strengths and weaknesses, product profiles, production value and capacity, and other vital information.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Battery Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Battery Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. A high demand for smart devices
4.2.2.2. Growing demand for electric vehicles
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of charging support for electric vehicles across the world
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Read More…!
