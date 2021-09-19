St. Albans Barracks // LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 21A203654

TROOPER: Nicholas Olson

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 09/18/21 – 2146 hours

LOCATION: I-89 South, St. Albans, VT

VIOLATION: LSA

ACCUSED: Michael Schrader

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 18th, 2021 at approximately 2146 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident that originally occurred on I-89 South in the area of mile marker 114. Subsequent investigation revealed that the vehicle and the at fault operator, identified as Michael Schrader (age 35 of St. Albans) were located back at Schrader’s residence in St. Albans. Schrader was ultimately issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 10/26/21 at 1300 hours to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/26/21

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nicholas Olson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802) 524-5993

E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov