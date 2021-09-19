GreedSwap Is Poised To Challenge As A Major Cardano ($ADA) BlockChain Smart Contract Exchange

$GREED launching on the Cardano Blockchain will also launch GreedSwap, a major competing exchange. Other utilities include Greed Music, NFT Market, farm, staking & a Metaverse build in Decentraland.

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Sept. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The $Greed Project, founded by Grammy Award winning producers Cool & Dre and lead developer Peter Parente (Captain Awesome) will be anchored by Greed Music, the first crypto music label. In the Greed Ecosystem the GreedSwap was originally an ancillary utility, but the opportunity arose for GreedSwap the be a major player on the newly launched Cardano blockchain after the successful completion of the Alonzo Hard Fork

At the time of this publication, Cardano has reported in excess of 2,300 new smart contracts that will launch (as reported by NEWSBTC.com.) A few of the other notable exchanges that are waiting to launch are SundaeSwap, CardaSwap and Cardax. Although there are several exchanges and 2,300 smart contracts set to launch we realize that our advantage is that $Greed is a whole ecosystem that will cross promote itself and the utility of Greed Music also provides a large scale marketing platform for every $GREED component.

The Ecosystem will also include farms, staking pools, a multichain NFT Marketplace and a major Metaverse build in Decentraland. The Metaverse project will include the additions of NFT wearables, drivables and NFT keys that will give you VIP access to certain areas in $Greed’s virtual world. VIP access areas will include Greed Music studio where you can watch your favorite recording artists bring their music to life and watch them stream live concerts. Greed’s pup, $BabyDogeInu is also part of the ecosystem known as the HODL token and his game is soon to launch as well.

