Vault Hill Releases Whitepaper Detailing Plans for Vault Hill City Metaverse
EINPresswire.com/ -- The company plans to build a constructive metaverse with 4 islands each with 7 districts dedicated to enhancing human experience in the areas of Romance, Vitality, Play and more.
Vault Hill, the Blockchain-based start-up working to create the first decentralized urban planning-based metaverse, announced the publication of their whitepaper today. The 35-page document details the company’s plans to build a user-friendly metaverse that enhances human experience in a carefully planned urban development that incorporates an NFT marketplace.
“By reading our whitepaper, you can truly get a feel for what we are building - a metaverse that makes you feel MORE human.” said the Farringdon-based team.
The whitepaper details the team’s unique approach to using urban planning principles to erect a digital metaverse named Vault Hill City. Vault Hill City will be made up of 4 islands each with 7 districts that focus on enhancing the human instinct areas of Community, Curiosity, Idealism, Play, , Romance, Vision, and Vitality,. Each district will have services and facilities dedicated to the focus area or “theme” of the location. For instance, Vitality will focus on the body, the mind and the environment. Our district will be equipped with fitness and health centres, mindfulness retreats, physiotherapy studios, and partnership models looking at environmental issues in an immersive way. The Vault Hill team’s partnering strategy allows us to interact with real-world businesses to develop these areas as individual NFT plots of VLAND that companies can own and develop to create a virtual extension of their physical business.
The whitepaper outlines Vault Hill’s focus on building VLAND NFT plots as a way to allow owners and content creators to monetize their creations and contributions to the metaverse. Using a smart contract platform, owners of a metaverse fitness center, for example, could charge a membership fee for access to classes or virtual treatments. The team will also build an NFT marketplace that will allow users to trade wearable NFTs and other virtual goods and accessories.
Also captured in the whitepaper are plans regarding the project’s business model which includes monetization through sale of virtual land, perpetual royalties, advertising, architectural development and XR simulations, and consulting services. The paper also covers the 3 phases of the project’s token sale which are Pre-seed at 0.02 cents per token, Private Sale at 0.03 cents per token, and Public Sale (IDO) at 0.04 cents per token.
“Throughout the whitepaper, we outline a comprehensive plan to create a metaverse unlike any that are currently in production.” said Jimi Daodu, Founder of Vault Hill. “We’ve carefully phased our roadmap and assembled an extremely talented team to ensure our vision becomes a reality.”
To read the whitepaper and to learn more about Vault Hill and its development timeline, visit the website at https://vaulthill.io and follow the team on social media on Twitter, Telegram, LinkedIn and Instagram. For inquiries, write to info@vaulthill.io.
About Vault Hill
Vault Hill is a Blockchain based start-up that is building a virtual reality world where activities in the physical world can be performed—bridging the gap between VR/AR technology and Blockchain technology, providing users with scalable new experiences.
Jimi Daodu
