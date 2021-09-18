When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Joy Gourmet Foods Inc. of Maspeth, NY is recalling its Joy Brand.Coriander chutney because it contains undeclared sulfites.coconut. FD&C YELLOW#5 . People who have allergies to sulfites.coconut and FD&C YELLOW#5 run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled Joy Brand Chutney was distributed in NY, NJ,PA in retail stores.The product comes in 8 oz, clear glass jar packages and marked on the labels as follows:

CORIANDER CHUTNEY 8 OZ BEST BY:07302022 BARCODE: 680617 60402 BATCH CODE:0728

The product code can be found on the front of the bottle

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after a routine inspection by a United States of America Food and Drug Administration(FDA) Food Inspector, which revealed that the product contained sulfites,coconut,and FD&C yellow#5 and were distributed in packages that did not declare their presence.

Consumers who have purchased this product.Coriander Chutney 8 oz, are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers who cannot return to the place of business where they purchased the product can destroy the product and call us for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-821-6050.we are open Monday to Friday from 10.00 a.m to 4.00 p.m. EST.