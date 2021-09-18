Pamlico Offender Dies in Apparent Suicide

Offender Angelo Smith (#1507327) died Friday at Pamlico Correctional Institution after an apparent suicide. He was found unresponsive at 9:11 p.m. First responders and EMS responded and worked to resuscitate the offender. He was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m. at the facility.

Law enforcement was notified of the death and is investigating, as is common in these circumstances. The Department of Public Safety is cooperating fully in the investigation and is also conducting its own investigation.

Smith, 37, was convicted for first-degree kidnapping in Mecklenburg County in 2016 and was serving a 25 year and 10 ms sentence.

