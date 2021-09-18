Submit Release
News Search

There were 287 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,568 in the last 365 days.

Pamlico Offender Dies in Apparent Suicide

Offender Angelo Smith (#1507327) died Friday at Pamlico Correctional Institution after an apparent suicide. He was found unresponsive at 9:11 p.m. First responders and EMS responded and worked to resuscitate the offender. He was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m. at the facility.  

Law enforcement was notified of the death and is investigating, as is common in these circumstances. The Department of Public Safety is cooperating fully in the investigation and is also conducting its own investigation.  

Smith, 37, was convicted for first-degree kidnapping in Mecklenburg County in 2016 and was serving a 25 year and 10 ms sentence. 

### 

 

You just read:

Pamlico Offender Dies in Apparent Suicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.