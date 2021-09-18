Ambassador A.Sidoruk meets Ambassador of the Republic of Botswana

On 16 September 2021 by the initiative of the Belarusian side, a working meeting between Ambassador Alexander Sidoruk and Tshenolo Modise, Ambassador of the Republic of Botswana to the Republic of South Africa, took place.

During the meeting, the sides discussed possible directions for expanding the Belarusian-Botswanan trade and economic cooperation, the prospects of promoting Belarusian industrial technology to the Botswanan market, and issues of political interaction between two countries.

The parties confirmed their commitment to develop mutually beneficial cooperation.