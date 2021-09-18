IMPACT Gymnastics Academy Hosts First “Make an Impact” Invitational

We selected the Civitan Foundation because we have a member of our gymnastics team who benefits from the services they provide and we see the good work the organization does every day,” added Maria Lawrence, co-owner of Impact Gymnastics Academy Our staff at Impact are Incredible! IMPACT places first at State Championships, March 2021

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, September 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- This gymnastics meet season, Impact Gymnastics Academy, in North Phoenix, is striving to make an impact in the community where its students live and practice. The Make an Impact Invitational takes place Oct. 2 and 3 at the Arizona Sports Complex, located at 3555 W. Pinnacle Peak Road in Glendale, Ariz. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Civitan Foundation , Inc. Civitan is a local non-profit organization that helps adults and children with disabilities and special needs have an enhanced quality of life.“This is a new and unique way to host an invitational,” said Samantha Baltierrez, co-owner of Impact Gymnastics Academy. “We have never hosted something like this with a philanthropic tie-in and we are very excited to help raise funds for the Civitan organization, which is close to our hearts.”“We have always loved giving back to the community, this is just another way we can do more of it. Plus, its integral for us to exemplify to our students and families that involvement in the community is an important aspect of being a human,” Baltierrez added. “Teamwork is not only key to success on the mat, but also in life, including helping those who have more hurdles to overcome.”The Make an Impact Invitational is a USA Gymnastics sanctioned event and all participants must register through USGA to participate. Currently, there are roughly 420 gymnasts from 12 teams registered to compete.“We selected the Civitan Foundation because we have a member of our gymnastics team who benefits from the services they provide and we see the good work the organization does every day,” added Maria Lawrence, co-owner of Impact Gymnastics Academy. “The Civitan Foundation serves more than 300 children and adults with disabilities daily across Arizona. They provide a plethora of services including education, nutrition and health services, life skills, socialization and job training, and employment opportunities.”Impact Gymnastics Academy is a private gym owned by Baltierrez and Lawrence. The working mothers understand from personal experience that parental and student needs are under-served in most gymnastics facilities in Arizona, which is why they were inspired to open Impact Gymnastics Academy six years ago. Impact Gymnastics provides classes that range from Olympic-level training to recreational gymnastics for all ages and skill levels. Last year, Impact achieved an impressive milestone when its Level 5 Team earned the title of Arizona state champion.For more information about the Make an Impact Invitational, or to donate money to the cause, visit www.ImpactGymAZ.com , call (602) 870-7574 or email info@impactgymaz.com.Photo credit: Round Lens Photography

