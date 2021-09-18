Lane Closure - US Route 7 (Ferrisburgh)
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 7 SB Ferrisburgh is experiencing delays in the area of Loven Ln due to a motor vehicle crash. Currently, only one lane is open.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Bri Pippin
ECD Supervisor, 2nd Shift
Members Assistance Team
Westminster PSAP, Troop B
Work Cell 802-917-2853