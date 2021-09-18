Lane Closure - US Route 7 (Ferrisburgh)

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7 SB Ferrisburgh is experiencing delays in the area of Loven Ln due to a motor vehicle crash. Currently, only one lane is open.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Bri Pippin

ECD Supervisor, 2nd Shift

Members Assistance Team

Westminster PSAP, Troop B

Work Cell 802-917-2853

sabrianna.pippin@vermont.gov