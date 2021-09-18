State Board Postpones September Public Meeting in Observance of Yom Kippur

Washington, DC—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) has postponed its monthly public meeting originally slated for Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in observance of Yom Kippur. The State Board wants to ensure members and the public are able to attend and testify without a scheduling conflict. Therefore, the new date for the public meeting will be Wednesday, September 22.

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. The State Board had hoped to provide this public meeting in a hybrid form where members of the public could participate in-person or virtually. Unfortunately, the State Board was unable to identify a location that could provide the necessary technical equipment to achieve such a meeting.

Therefore, in order to ensure that the meeting is accessible to the greatest number of residents, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov. Members of the public wishing to provide testimony during the public meeting should sign up to testify and are encouraged to email the State Board a copy of their written testimony [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021. Please note in your correspondence if you will require language interpretation service.

