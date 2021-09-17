Mariel Hemingway Recommends Manhattan Book Group, Top New York City Hybrid Publisher
If you’re looking to get your book published professionally, look no further than Manhattan Book Group.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mariel Hemingway recommends Manhattan Book Group to authors: “If you’re looking to get your book published professionally, look no further than Manhattan Book Group. There’s a reason Manhattan Book Group is rated the #1 independent book publisher in New York City -- they’re the best of the best. I recommend them without reservation.”
— Mariel Hemingway
Manhattan Book Group is independently owned and operated by #1 bestselling author J.J. Hebert. He launched the company to give authors without agents a chance to get published by a New York City-based publisher without having to jump through hoops, like sending out query letters only to face rejection or no response at all. Manhattan Book Group vets manuscripts quickly and efficiently and decides on each manuscript within about a week.
“Mariel Hemingway has been involved in book publishing for years and she understands the value that Manhattan Book Group brings to the table,” said Hebert. “We strive to make book publishing easier and more streamlined than ever through our hybrid offering.”
Mariel Hemingway is an Oscar nominated actress, with about 60 acting credits to her name. She is also the granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist. Mariel is a bestselling author of several books, and she is a mental health advocate, appearing on Oprah’s SuperSoul program and producing Running from Crazy, a documentary examining her personal journey as she strives to understand her family’s history of suicide and mental illness.
Manhattan Book Group, host of the prestigious Manhattan Book Awards, assists authors with every stage of book publishing, from book design to editing to distribution and marketing and publicity. The renowned book publisher advertises an author program created by its founder J.J. Hebert. The program promises to help accepted authors earn media coverage from major outlets such as NBC, CBS and FOX, among others. Manuscripts that pass the Manhattan Book Group vetting process also appear on national bestseller lists. For more information on publishing a book, go to https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/.
