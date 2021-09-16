Submit Release
California is poised to permit remote court hearings through at least mid-2023

While SB 241 still must be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to become law, the governor’s signature appears likely given his past support for remote court proceedings. Newsom included language in the 2021-2022 state budget suggesting that remote access should be a basic service rather than “a temporary way to address barriers to the courts during the pandemic.”

