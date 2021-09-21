Michigan Master Stylist Turned Haircare Mogul Helps Local Economy with Launch of Distinctive Natural Hair Care Line

LaTresha Reed, Beauty Baroness LaTresha Rená Salon and Spa LaTresha Reed, Michigan's Leading Businesswoman

FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small businesses have taken a beating during this pandemic with 22 percent closing permanently since March of 2020. According to the Business Insider “personal service providers, like hair and nail salons, were the hardest hit, accounting for 100,000 permanent closures” but one tenacious beauty baroness is thriving despite the economic downturn. Meet LaTresha Reed, haircare mogul and cosmetology insider with her finger on the pulse of the growing industry. The mocha skinned Michigan businesswoman packs both beauty and brains pushing her company to the top of its game by pivoting with new product line and catering to a discerning customer base.

Finding a salon for your hair needs is like finding a good doctor. Once you make that connection, you never want to go to anyone else. At LaTresha Rená Salon and Spa, “where health meets beauty,” you will find everything to satisfy even the most sophisticated clientele.

This exquisite salon and spa is the innovation of Ms. Reed, a purpose-driven entrepreneur and inventor, who is building a successful business with this biblical scripture as the foundational cornerstone. Matthew 6:33 (KJV) “But seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.” LaTresha’s passion is leveraging the power of entrepreneurship to empower others within her community. Her extensive academic and professional background are perfectly suited to educate and empower novice entrepreneurs around the nuances of business. She further expends theses skills to drive social and economic impact through job creation. There is an adage that says, “charity begins at home.” LaTresha focus is to begin at home before branching out in other cities and states. Her level of business expertise sets her apart to be a leader not solely in the cosmetology industry but in the business world as a whole.

LaTresha completed cosmetology school in 2007 and nailed the licensing exam. The vivacious go-getter soon received a double BBA in 2013, from the University of Michigan in Business Management and Administration, and International Business. Followed by an MBA from Kettering University in 2018. Education is key for LaTresha, and she shares her knowledge and hair care know-how with every client.

Studies show that fewer Black women are choosing hair relaxers, with sales of the products shrinking 22.7 percent since 2016, but LaTresha was way ahead of the curve. Through her educational hair care sessions and revolutionary, chemical-free hair products, LaTresha sets the bar high in the industry.

Interwoven in the fabric of this establishment is detail and excellence. An educated client is a happy client. That is why LaTresha strives to teach customers how to maintain healthy hair and skin. The LaTresha Rená Hair Care line is formulated using only natural, organic, straight from the earth ingredients to create a finished product that is not tested on animals. This multi-texture friendly, natural hair care system will help to revitalize damaged and over-processed hair.

The experts at LaTresha Rená Salon specialize in all forms of hair, from natural hair, jazzy cuts, fabulous color, and various hair extensions, using LaTresha Rená Hair Extensions, microblading, microneedling, and multi-faceted hair, nail, and skin care.

LaTresha Rená Salon and Spa caters to the entire family and is packed with everything you need to look your best.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please go to Website: latresharena.com, or call 810-701-0789.