New Haven Barracks / DUI - Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B502273

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 388 - 4919

 

DATE/TIME: 9/17/2021  /  0837 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vicinity of 5449 VT Route 116 South, Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: DUI - D

 

ACCUSED: Charles Swanner

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle blocking a driveway with two unconscious adults located inside. Troopers with the assistance of the Bristol Rescue Squad determined both adults were safe and unharmed. Investigation revealed the operator was Charles Swanner of Fair Haven Vermont. Troopers determined Swanner had driven to the location and was also in physical control of the vehicle upon Troopers arrival. Troopers detected signs of impairment and Swanner participated in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Swanner was subsequently arrested for DUI Drugs. Swanner was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/2021  /  1230 Hours        

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: NA 

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

