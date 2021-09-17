New Haven Barracks / DUI - Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B502273
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388 - 4919
DATE/TIME: 9/17/2021 / 0837 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vicinity of 5449 VT Route 116 South, Bristol, VT
VIOLATION: DUI - D
ACCUSED: Charles Swanner
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle blocking a driveway with two unconscious adults located inside. Troopers with the assistance of the Bristol Rescue Squad determined both adults were safe and unharmed. Investigation revealed the operator was Charles Swanner of Fair Haven Vermont. Troopers determined Swanner had driven to the location and was also in physical control of the vehicle upon Troopers arrival. Troopers detected signs of impairment and Swanner participated in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Swanner was subsequently arrested for DUI Drugs. Swanner was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/2021 / 1230 Hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.