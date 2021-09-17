Captain Jako Hall Announces Launch of His Personal Website

Captain Jako Hall announces the launch of a new personal website that will include a blog section focused on travel, health and fitness, and lifestyle topics.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After many years spent on the open waters, captain Jako Hall has gained immense experience operating vessels and leading teams. Now, he is taking on another impressive challenge. He's launching a new personal website, www.jakohall.com.

In addition to allowing visitors to learn more about captain Jako Hall, his new website will feature a blog section focused on travel, wildlife, health and fitness, leadership, and lifestyle topics. Captain Hall brings a unique perspective on these topics, all thanks to his background and experience.

Jako Hall has sailed to various remote destinations across most of the world's oceans, giving him a taste of the world that few people have had. But sailing is not the only passion of Jako.

“I love sport and fitness and live a very active and healthy lifestyle. Sports I enjoy are kite-surfing, off-road and road running, cycling, swimming, SUP, hiking and racket sports such as squash and padel.”

An adventurer and explorer at heart, Captain Hall has completed a half-ironman and two marathons, as well as climbed Mount Kilimanjaro — the tallest mountain in Africa and the highest single free-standing mountain in the entire world.

Through these vast experiences around the world, Jako's been able to understand many things that most people would love to learn.

Now, through his new personal website, Captain Hall intends to share all these experiences with those interested. Visit Jako’s website www.jakohall.com to learn more.

About Jako Hall

Jako Hall is an experienced mariner and a former naval officer known for his strong work ethic and ability to lead and motivate crews. He pursued Maritime Studies at the University of Technology in Cape Town and has received the highest level of training in Navigation and Seamanship during his years in the Navy. After 13 distinguished years in the Navy, Jako joined the superyacht industry, following his passion for creating unique and exclusive experiences for high-net-worth clients. He’s managed multi-million euro projects that required attention to detail and efficiency and has a proven track record of operating at sea in remote and unsupported areas.