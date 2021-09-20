Submit Release
News Search

There were 175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,342 in the last 365 days.

Dutch innovation for measuring subsidence deployed worldwide

Basetime's Locator One monitoring devices

Basetime Locator One for Movement Monitoring

Specialists SODAQ and Richtlijn Geodesie start new company Basetime

Monitoring of subsidence and other deformations has been done in the same way for 30 to 40 years. We are improving the quality by a factor of 10, decrease costs and increase safety and sustainability.”
— Martijn Arkesteijn and Robbert Woltering
HILVERSUM/HOUTEN, UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The subsidence or displacement of roads, railroad tracks, dykes, quays, residential areas, buildings and other objects can now be measured and monitored automatically, remotely and completely CO2-neutral. The two Dutch companies SODAQ and Richtlijn Geodesie have founded the new company Basetime together in order to deploy this innovative technique worldwide.

Large construction and maritime companies such as Boskalis, Van Oord, Ballast Nedam and Heijmans have already signed up as customers. Basetime will also work for organisations such as ProRail, Rijkswaterstaat (Dutch Directorate General for Public Works and Water Management), water boards and other contractors with large-scale projects. The expectation is that the technique will soon be used internationally, starting in Europe and the US. ‘Monitoring of subsidence and other deformations has been done in the same way for 30 to 40 years. We are improving the quality by a factor of 10, decrease costs and increase safety and sustainability’, say initiators CCO Robbert Woltering of SODAQ and owner Martijn Arkesteijn of Richtlijn Geodesie. ‘We believe this is another one of those great Dutch inventions that will be deployed globally.’

The importance of measuring and monitoring the settlements and movements of buildings and objects has been demonstrated in recent years by the collapse of a parking garage at Eindhoven airport in the southern Netherlands, a shopping centre above a mine shaft in Kerkrade, in the south-eastern Netherlands, the Miami Surfside condo building, the subsidence around the North-South metro line in Amsterdam and above the gas fields in Groningen, in the northern Netherlands. The first application that Basetime has in mind is the measurement of settlement rods: the steel poles at newly built roads, dykes or residential areas, which currently still have to be inspected manually. A great many settlement rods have to be measured in these kinds of projects, sometimes thousands in one day. At Basetime this happens automatically, remotely and with the help of GPS, radar and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Richtlijn Geodesie specialises in the collection and analysis of surveying data and images, including in difficult to reach locations. In cooperation with SODAQ, the company has developed its own sensors that work via GPS and radar. Its specialised software and algorithms analyse the data, enabling it to quickly and reliably map, and even predict, settlements and other movements of infrastructure and objects.

SODAQ has been specialising in IoT solutions since 2013 and has built self-sufficient weather stations in Africa, among other things. Especially for Basetime, the company built a sensor box that is controlled via IoT and runs on solar panels without batteries: the world’s first motion detection sensor that is CO2-neutral when used. It automatically carries out precision measurements based on GPS and sends the data to the cloud, where they are processed.

This eliminates the need to check settlement rods manually, for example along busy motorways or other dangerous embankments. This saves manpower and costs and makes the measurements safer. The sensor boxes are zero-emission, battery-less and can be used over and over again, which greatly improves their sustainability. In addition, the accuracy, reliability and usefulness of the measurements increases.

The two companies spent three years developing this innovation. The name Basetime is a combination of the words baseline and time, the two factors necessary for reliable precision measurements. ‘The potential of this innovation is so great that we did not launch a joint service on the market, but rather set up a separate company for it’, Woltering and Arkesteijn say. ‘We are really going to shake up the world with this offering.’

Learn more at www.basetime.xyz

Martijn Arkesteijn
Basetime
+31 6 30392900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Dutch innovation for measuring subsidence deployed worldwide

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.