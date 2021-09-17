Gov. Ricketts Highlights New Record Low for Nebraska’s Unemployment Rate
LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Nebraska’s unemployment rate had dropped to 2.2%, the lowest recorded level in state history.
“Nebraska’s unemployment rate continues to be the lowest in the nation and has now reached a new record low for our state,” said Governor Ricketts. “There’s never been a better time to find a job in Nebraska. With tens of thousands of openings, Nebraskans and people across the country have a chance to find the opportunity of their dreams here in the Good Life.”
Nebraska’s Preliminary Employment Statistics for August 2021
-
Unemployment Rate: 2.2%
- #1 in the nation
- Lowest rate on record
-
Labor Force Participation: 68.4%
- #3 in nation (behind North and South Dakota)
- Employment-to-Population Ratio: 66.9%
-
Manufacturing Employment: 101,300
- Highest total since August 2008
