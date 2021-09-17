Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Highlights New Record Low for Nebraska’s Unemployment Rate

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Nebraska’s unemployment rate had dropped to 2.2%, the lowest recorded level in state history.

 

“Nebraska’s unemployment rate continues to be the lowest in the nation and has now reached a new record low for our state,” said Governor Ricketts.  “There’s never been a better time to find a job in Nebraska.  With tens of thousands of openings, Nebraskans and people across the country have a chance to find the opportunity of their dreams here in the Good Life.”

 

Nebraska’s Preliminary Employment Statistics for August 2021

 

  • Unemployment Rate: 2.2%
    • #1 in the nation
    • Lowest rate on record
  • Labor Force Participation: 68.4%
    • #3 in nation (behind North and South Dakota)
  • Employment-to-Population Ratio: 66.9%
  • Manufacturing Employment: 101,300
    • Highest total since August 2008

 

