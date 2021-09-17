Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Highlights New Record Low for Nebraska’s Unemployment Rate

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Nebraska’s unemployment rate had dropped to 2.2%, the lowest recorded level in state history.

“Nebraska’s unemployment rate continues to be the lowest in the nation and has now reached a new record low for our state,” said Governor Ricketts. “There’s never been a better time to find a job in Nebraska. With tens of thousands of openings, Nebraskans and people across the country have a chance to find the opportunity of their dreams here in the Good Life.”

Nebraska’s Preliminary Employment Statistics for August 2021

Unemployment Rate: 2.2% #1 in the nation Lowest rate on record

2.2% Labor Force Participation: 68.4% #3 in nation (behind North and South Dakota)

68.4% Employment-to-Population Ratio: 66.9%

66.9% Manufacturing Employment: 101,300 Highest total since August 2008

101,300

