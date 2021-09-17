MY BOXI Announces Major Launch of Unique and First of its kind Boxful Themed NFTs

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MY BOXI has revealed exciting news of plans to officially launch 10,000 unique NFT’s called Boxi’s on Friday, September 24.

The Boxi NFTs (Non-fungible Tokens), which will be available for pre-sale from 3pm EST on Thursday September 23, have a playful and wonderful boxful theme.

Boxi's are completely different from any other NFT out at the moment. All other NFTs are based on creatures, especially apes, while these Boxi’s are in a different league thanks to their design.

Boxi’s are for everyone and relatable, ranging from recognizable cities to beards and haircuts. One major aspect of Boxi’s is that they have no eyes and give a distinctive look, allowing the owner’s imagination to run wild.

Each Boxi has its own distinctive characteristics and rarity. There are over 115 different characteristics to make sure each Boxi is unique.

They are not only a great investment because they are not just pictures, but My Boxi is a community of Boxi's that share their Boxi's, follow each other on social media, trade, and interact in so many ways.

My Boxi plans to create a one-of-a-kind game world for all Boxi's. Boxi holders will be able to buy attributes, roam the world together and interact. Your Boxi is your character in Boxiworld and can gain territory, build a Boxi kingdom, and have fun with all your Boxi friends.

My Boxi will be giving away 20 limited edition NFTs on their discord to prepare for the launch. People must follow their Twitter and Instagram accounts and come into the discord to participate in the giveaway.

They are also giving away 10 ETH to their holders. Ten different Boxi holders will receive 1 ETH if they win the giveaway. No other NFT community is doing this kind of giveaway at the moment!

Boxi’s are incredibly customizable, and shortly they will allow holders to create their own Boxi's of themselves.

They already have high value limited edition Boxi's on their Open Sea account and include athletes, a chef, an astronaut, and more. These can be purchased now and are sure to rise in value after release.

For more information:

Website: myboxinft.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/BweNMQpN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/myboxi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/myboxinft/

Opensea (for limited edition boxi’s): https://opensea.io/collection/boxi-collection

ENDS

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/my-boxi-announces-major-launch-of-unique-and-first-of-its-kind-boxful-themed-nfts-2.html#

Attachments

Media Company: My Boxi, Media Name: Elwaleed Gadalla, Media Phone: +9710561347867, Media Email: myboxinft@gmail.com, Media URL: myboxinft.com