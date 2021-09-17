The Detail Guys in Edgewood, Maryland Now Offering 10% Discount for New Customers

The Detail Guys, landscaping service providers of Edgewood, Maryland, has announced they are offering a 10 percent discount for all new customers.

They were very prompt, professional, and very detailed. Landscaping awesome! Debris removal perfect, power washing made my house look great!” — Val Mejia

EDGEWOOD, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detail Guys specializes in landscaping, mulching, lawn maintenance and much more at affordable prices. Their website has the detailed list of all the services they perform. Top seller services include landscaping and mulching. The Detail Guys offer an array of services, regardless of the size of the job.

The Detail Guys was established by Joe Bon over 10 years ago. He set out on a mission to turn his passion of landscaping and attention to detail into a company offering great landscaping ideas at a great value across Edgewood, Maryland.

“We believe that your landscape should be a dream come true for you and a way for you to truly enjoy your space. We're so excited when we can help homeowners make their homes feel more like their dream space with lush gardens and beautiful patios” said Joe Bon owner of The Detail Guys.

The Detail Guys team in Edgewood, MD are also passionate about offering more than one thing on their list of specialties. From basic landscape maintenance all the way up to prepping flower beds--they are offering anything related 'garden trends' as well if needed.

For more information, or to take as advantage of their landscaping services, visit https://www.thedetailguysmd.com/



