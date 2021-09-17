Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund   Advisory Committee to hold meeting Sept. 28 

The Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund will hold an advisory committee meeting to review the trust fund budget and hear reports on easement closings, cycle XV RFP updates and other trust fund activity.

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 10 a.m.

The meeting will be conducted via conference call. The public may access the call at conference number 984-204-1487. Enter the conference ID 180-053-575, followed by the # key.

The Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund supports the farming, forestry and horticulture communities within the agriculture industry purchasing agricultural conservation easements, funding public and private enterprise programs to promote profitable and sustainable family farms, and providing funding for conservation easements targeted at the active production of food, fiber and other agricultural products.