(Video) Iranian-American Experts Urge President Biden to Hold Raisi Accountable For Crimes Against Humanity
Over 400 prominent Iranian-Americans urged the United States President Joe Biden to condemn the Iranian regime's new president Ebrahim Raisi for crimes against humanity.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Iranian professionals signed the letter, urging the President to emphasize in his address to the UN General Assembly.
(NCRI) & (PMOI/MEK): the Iranian Professionals’ Ad Hoc Committee on Iran Policy addressed an open letter to President Joe Biden on September 14, 2021, requesting that the US government take bold and immediate measures against Raisi does not represent the Iranian people.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): MEK Supporters Rallied in Various Cities across the World Against Iran’s Sham Election. The Iranians seeking a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Republic.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Raisi must face justice in an international tribunal. Ebrahim Raisi is responsible for the torture and murderous execution of as many as 30,000 political prisoners in 1988 and many thousands.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The US House of Representatives passed a resolution, condemning the Iranian regime and drew attention to the regime’s terrorist activities across the Middle East and beyond.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): We expect your administration to take the lead at the UN to establish an international investigation to hold Raisi accountable for crimes against humanity,” the Iranian academicians continued.
The Iranian-American scientists and professionals are deeply concerned about the suffering of the Iranian people under the brutal ruling regime in Iran.
400 IRANIAN-AMERICAN
More than 400 Iranian-American scientists, scholars, professors, physicians, industry executives, and professionals signed the letter, urging the President to emphasize in his address to the UN General Assembly the views expressed by a large bipartisan voice in the US Congress, UN experts, and Amnesty International that Raisi, the Iranian regime’s President, should face interrogation.
THE IRANIAN PEOPLE’S REJECTION OF THE REGIME
The co-signers of this letter requested that President Biden emphasize the Iranian people’s rejection of the regime, as evidenced by the unprecedented boycott of Iran’s rigged elections and widespread uprisings of Iranians seeking a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Republic.
“We expect your administration to take the lead at the UN to establish an international investigation to hold Raisi accountable for crimes against humanity,” the Iranian academicians continued.
This is a significant step forward in the United States’ efforts to make human rights and democracy a core part of its Iran policy.”
RAISI WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TORTURE AND MURDEROUS EXECUTION
“The Iranian-American scientists and professionals are deeply troubled that Ebrahim Raisi who is responsible for torture and murderous execution of as many as 30,000 political prisoners in 1988 and many thousands since then, is addressing the UN General Assembly while the Iranian people have already rejected him,” said Professor Kazem Kazerounian, one of the letter’s organizers.
THE US ADMINISTRATION RECOGNIZE THE STRUGGLE OF THE IRANIAN PEOPLE FOR FREEDOM
“We hope that President Biden and the US administration recognize the struggle of the Iranian people for freedom, and pursues policies that side with the Iranian people and their legitimate desire for a free, secular and democratic republic that can co-exist in peace with other countries in the region,” said Jila Andalib, an IT executive.
UNDERGOING TRIAL IN SWEDEN FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
“Hamid Nouri – a deputy prosecutor in the Gohardasht prison, and a subordinate to Raisi’s death commission – is currently undergoing trial in Sweden for crimes against humanity,” added Ali Parsa, professor of history at California State University-Fullerton.
” Allowing Raisi to address the UN General Assembly will be an insult to humanity and in particular to the families of his victims.”
The full text of the letter:
September 14th, 2021
The President
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC 20500
CC: The Honorable U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken
The Honorable Members of the US Senate
The Honorable Members of the US House of Representatives
The Honorable UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Dear Mr. President,
The 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76) will open on Tuesday, 14 September 2021. In this assembly, Ebrahim Raisi the president of the cleric regime ruling Iran is expected to address world leaders. We write with dire concern to ask for your administration’s strong and immediate actions to reflect that Raisi does not represent the people of Iran.
We trust that you would highlight, in your own address to the UNGA, the views reflected by a large bi-partisan voice in U.S. Congress, U.N. experts, and the Amnesty International that Ebrahim Raisi should stand trial before international tribunals for crimes against humanity, for his key role in the 1988 massacre of thousands of political prisoners in Iran.
Furthermore, we kindly ask that you echo, in your own address to the Assembly, the Iranian people’s rejection of the Iranian regime, as evident in unprecedented boycott of Iran’s sham elections, and the nationwide and continued uprisings of the Iranian people who seek a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran.
Certainly, your words will need to be followed by your administration’s impactful actions directed towards blocking Iranian regime’s violation of human rights, and their export of terrorism in the region and beyond.
On the day when the outcome of the sham Iranian presidential elections was announced (June 19, 2021), Amnesty International stated: “That Ebrahim Raisi has risen to the presidency instead of being investigated for the crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance, and torture, is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran.”
In 2018, Amnesty International documented how “Ebrahim Raisi had been a member of the ‘death commission’ which forcibly disappeared and executed in secret thousands of political dissidents in Evin and Gohardasht prisons near Tehran in 1988.
Amnesty had stated that “the majority of the victims were affiliated with the PMOI [the main Iranian opposition movement, the Mujahedin-e Khalq, also known as MEK/PMOI], adding, “the circumstances surrounding the fate of the victims and the whereabouts of their bodies are, to this day, systematically concealed by the Iranian authorities, amounting to ongoing crimes against humanity.”
Amnesty International’s statement further included that: “As Head of the Iranian Judiciary, Ebrahim Raisi has presided over a spiraling crackdown on human rights which has seen hundreds of peaceful dissidents, human rights defenders and members of persecuted minority groups arbitrarily detained.
Under his watch, the judiciary has also granted blanket impunity to government officials and security forces responsible for unlawfully killing hundreds of men, women, and children and subjecting thousands of protesters to mass arrests and at least hundreds to enforced disappearance, and torture, and other ill-treatment during and in the aftermath of the nationwide protests of November 2019.”
As Iranian-American scientists and professionals who are deeply concerned about the suffering of the Iranian people under the brutal ruling regime in Iran, we believe Amnesty International’s report only scratches the surface of the crimes the Iranian rulers have perpetrated against the people of Iran, as well as the countries in the region.
There is an abundant of evidence that Ebrahim Raisi is responsible for illegal imprisonment, torture, and murderous execution of as many as 30,000 political prisoners in 1988 and many thousands since then.
Hamid Nouri – a deputy prosecutor in the Gohardasht prison, and a subordinate to Raisi’s death commission, was arrested and is currently undergoing trial in Sweden for crimes against humanity.
Allowing Raisi to address the UN Assembly will be an insult to humanity and in particular to the family members of his victims, as well as the values that this country was founded on.
We, respectfully request that your administration take note of 250 bi-partisan House members who co-sponsored, H.Res. 118, which stated, “the United States should be involved in the establishment of an international investigation into the 1988 extrajudicial killings of Iranian dissidents.”
We expect that your administration would take the lead at the UN to establish an international investigation to hold Raisi accountable for crimes against humanity. This is an important step for the U.S. to make human rights and democracy a central element of its policy on Iran.
Furthermore, we ask that your administration develop and implement decisive policies and roadmaps that side with the Iranian people and their legitimate desire for a free, secular, and democratic republic, and will end Iranian regime’s malign and dangerous expansion of its terrorism globally, and destabilizing activities in the region.
Most respectfully,
(Signed by 407 Iranian American Scientists, Professors, Physicians, and Professionals)
Raisi, Butcher of 1988 Massacre in Iran