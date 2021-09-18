WhiteHat Jr. Soon to Host Free Virtual Math Event Alongside Top Math Educators
WhiteHat Jr.'s latest CreatorSpeace Event Returns Today with an Emphasis on MathMUMBAI, INDIA, September 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhiteHat Jr., the world’s leading ed-tech platform, recently announced the free virtual math event CreatorSpace: MathMagic, the latest happening in the CreatorSpace interactive learning series. Designed to make math learning fun and engaging for young learners, MathMagic will feature such world-renowned math education experts as Dr. Jo Boaler, a Stanford Professor of Mathematics Education, and Michael Borcherds, CTO at GeoGebra, an innovator in mathematics software.
WhiteHat Jr.’s CreatorSpace: MathMagic is open to young learners from 6 to 18 years of age, as well as their parents. The event starts on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 10 am ET.
MathMagic is the latest event in the WhiteHat Jr. CreatorSpace series, an interactive learning series focusing on different topics each month. CreatorSpace events are two hours long and action-packed, providing students an intensive but fun opportunity to learn from top experts while developing a lifelong love for learning. WhiteHat Jr. reviews of CreatorSpace reflect the program’s positive, powerful impact on young people around the world.
“CreatorSpace: MathMagic aims to inspire, educate and empower enthusiastic minds. The goal is to make math fun by answering pertinent questions in our daily lives using mathematics and focusing on alleviating the fear associated with the study of math,” said Trupti Mukker, a leading WhiteHat Jr. executive. “Experts like Boaler and Borcherds will review mathematical concepts by visualizing mathematics and helping children build a math mindset through engaging activities.”
Participants in the CreatorSpace program enjoy the chance to interact with some of the top minds in the education field, as well as to participate in activities built around various subjects, including coding, gaming, music, animation and, of course, mathematics. This innovative approach to coding and math education has quickly turned the CreatorSpace series into one of the most popular online learning series in the ed-tech market.
Prior CreatorSpace events have featured many notable leaders in the STEM community, including prominent names in gaming, math, space exploration, coding and satellites.
In addition to featuring noted names in mathematics education, the upcoming MathMagic event will be hosted and moderated by Samir Kochhar, a popular actor, model and television presenter. The event is free for all participants. Eager learners may register for MathMagic at creatorspace.whitehatjr.com.
About WhiteHat Jr.
WhiteHat Jr. is an innovator and leading member of the ed-tech community. WhiteHat aims to help young learners develop a love for learning through fun, interactive educational activities, one-on-one instruction, engaging and cutting-edge technology, and personalized programs. Each Whitehat student has access to best-in-class educators, low-ratio teacher-to-student classes, and step-by-step videos on the subjects of science, reading, math, coding and music. WhiteHat focuses on developing lifelong learners using compelling, highly interactive content and proven, personalized learning methodologies. Find out more at https://code.whitehatjr.com/trial/register.
About Jo Boaler
Dr. Jo Boaler is a former London-based math teacher and current Stanford Professor. The BBC named Dr. Jo Boaler one of the eight educators “changing the face of education.” Dr. Boaler has written many articles and 18 books. Her latest work is titled “Limitless Mind: Learn, Lead, and Live without Barriers.” She is a co-founder of YouCubed and is now working with colleagues to build a new mathematics framework for the state of California. Dr. Boaler is also co-leading a K-12 Data Science Initiative.
About Michael Borcherds
Michael Borcherds is the Chief Technology Officer at GeoGebra, where he’s worked since 2011. Once a math teacher, Borchards continues to do a small amount of classroom teaching. He also has a lifelong interest in computers. Borcherds was instrumental in growing the GeoGebra user base to more than 100 million users globally. He also solidified GeoGebra’s vision of making state-of-the-art mathematics software available to teachers and students and teachers around the world.
