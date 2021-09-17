Submit Release
NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- American Foundation for the Blind

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by American Foundation for the Blind that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Helen Keller's Vision for the Future Disrupts Traditional Fundraising" issued September 15, 2021 15:59 ET, over GlobeNewswire.


