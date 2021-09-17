Guide Book Shows Steps to Attain Productivity and Work-Life Balance
John Coyle's "Outside The Nutshell: Success Vs Completion" provides advice for personal development
This book comes from my personal experience and desire to contribute something to help everyone be more prepared for challenges in the work environment and outside the work environment”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The modern workplace is replete with challenges and changes, from globalization to agile working, speed to market and more. Advances in technology has enabled teams to be even more productive, but the growing demands and difficulty to balance work with life has also vexed all involved, from employers to managers to the rank and file employees. Due to this, author John Coyle has dug deep into his extensive well of experience in the IT and corporate sectors to write "Outside The Nutshell: Success Vs Completion," a guide for managing work and life, with the goal of nurturing personal development while maintaining a balanced life outside the work environment.
— John Coyle
John trawls his extensive experience to help readers tackle the new challenges of the modern workplace. These are proven tactics that John himself has used to deliver successful projects in the corporate sphere while living satisfactorily. He delivers this in a practical yet provocative and humorous manner, as he encourages readers to consider their situations and plan accordingly in order to attain personal development while being fulfilled at work and in their own personal lives. It contains entertaining anecdotes and generous portions of "hints and tips that work" to enable readers to deliver that vital project that will advance their careers.
"This book comes from my personal experience and desire to contribute something to help everyone be more prepared for challenges in the work environment and outside the work environment." John says. Having won industry awards, he has a wealth of experience in dealing with the breakneck pace and enormous demands of the modern workplace, and has devised methods to achieve his goals, advance his career while being able to enjoy life outside of work. Now he shares this to readers everywhere so that they can equip themselves with the right strategies to contend with challenges similar to those John faced.
"Outside The Nutshell: Success Vs Completion" is an authentically delivered guide free from sterile buzzwords, John shares his expertise in a real and sincere way, which enables readers to implement these tips more practically.
About the Author
John Coyle is a Programme Manager in the Communications and IT industry, working with both the public and private sectors, ranging from multinational corporations and small software houses. He recently won the UK IT Project of the Year at the UK IT Industry Awards in London.
