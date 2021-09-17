ZEUUS Inc. Appoints 2 New Board Members
EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEUUS Inc. (OTC: ZUUS), ("ZEUUS" or the "Company"), a diversified data centric company, announces that it has 2 executives to its Board of Directors.
Mr Bassam Al Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer and President of ZEUUS, commented: "I am thrilled to be joined on the Board of Directors of ZEUUS Inc by 2 very experienced gentlemen. Both in their own right have impeccable careers and CV’s in the respective fields in banking and management”.
Mr. Bassam continued, “The appointment of these 2 gentlemen to our board enhances our resolve on growing and expanding the company further into the future"
More about our New Directors
Mr. Tommy Dunehew, age 60, has served as president of IT50 Global Defense Consulting, a sought-after advisor and consultant for complex military and commercial industry environments, as well as global enterprises, since 2021. Mr. Dunehew has led innovation and strategy in the defense and aircraft industry for over 30 years. Prior to joining IT50 Global Defense Consulting, he served as vice president of International Strategic Development and Industrial Partnerships for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems in San Diego, California since 2019.
Mr. Dunehew’s vast and varied experience includes almost 30 years at Boeing, serving in positions from director of operations up to vice president for international sales. During this time, he filled many high-impact roles, including liaising with the U.S. Department of Defense, designing and executing multibillion-dollar contracts, and leading the end-to-end operations of Boeing’s $5 billion international operations. In this role, Mr. Dunehew consulted with both leadership and key stakeholders to define goals and shape global campaigns, as well as collaborative partnerships. He led the way to continuing innovation by capturing high-value partnerships, as well as seeking and facilitating partnerships with key industrial leaders. Mr. Dunehew has worked with the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Army, Marine Corps and dozens of nations across the globe.
Mr. Dunehew strengths and experience have led to him being a sought-after leader when it comes to strategy, development, and high-value partnerships. He Tommy has an Executive Masters Degree in Business Administration from Pepperdine University and a Bachelor of Science Degree in aeronautics from Embry-Riddle University. He also served in the U.S. Airforce for 14 years.
Mr. Khamis Buharoom Al Shamsi, age 57, runs a banking consultancy advisory service. Mr. Buharoom Al Shamsi spent 14 years at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, from 2007 to March 2021. During this time, he held many roles including managing director, member of the board of directors, vice-chairman of the board of directors, and acting CEO for two years. He most recently served as Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. He has over 36 years of experience in banking, having acted as CEO, manager, and chairman of several boards, and has successfully led teams as the head of the settlements committee, member of the executive committee, and vice-chairman of the nominations and remuneration committee, among many other offices.
Before his time at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Mr. Buharoom Al Shamsi served as CEO of Commercial Bank International for two years, during which time he contributed to the restructuring of the bank. His work at Commercial Bank International included acting as managing director for Commercial Bank Brokerage, as well as managing director for Takamul Real Estate.
Mr. Buharoom Al Shamsi is a certified public accountant and an auditor. He served as an auditor with the UAE Central Bank for 11 years.
Mr. Buharoom Al Shamsi is a sought-after advisor, having sat as chairman of committees including the Audit Committee at Agthia since 2020, a current seat at the Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company, Unifund Capital Financial Investment (UAE) from 2009 to 2017, and National Development Bank (Egypt) from 2007 to 2010, among others. He has also served as a member on many boards and executive committees in UAE, Dubai, Egypt, and London, among others.
In connection with Mr. Buharoom Al Shamsi’s appointment as a director on September 8, 2021, the Company entered into a letter agreement Mr. Buharoom Al Shamsi dated September 6, 2021.
More details: https://zeuus.com/leadership/
About ZEUUS Inc.
ZEUUS key 4 divisions are designed to synergistically address these key market opportunities. They are as follows:
• ZEUUS Data Centers, will focus on delivering modern and modular state of the art Data Centers, safe, efficient, and cost effective.
• ZEUUS Cyber Security, will focus on data protection both inside and outside the data centers of ZEUUS by providing end-to-end continuous cyber security.
• ZEUUS SOLAAS, Solution-As-A-Service will focus on delivering modern configurable Solution with ready market business focused approach. Two key examples include Secure Cloud Meetings and Blockchain as a business solution to protect and deliver data transparency.
• ZEUUS Energy will focus on carbon neutral efficient electrical energy generation based on the power of Water, Wind and Sun. Innovative Immersive Cooling low PUE.
By combining the power of its four division ZEUUS can delivery cost effective sustainable solutions with ongoing growth.
The Company believes that it has strong economic prospects by the following dynamics of the data storage, cloud services and connected industries, such as data / cyber security, block chain, and crypto mining.
For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.zeuus.com
Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
For these statements, please read complete press release here:
https://arabnewswire.com/zeuus-inc-appoints-2-new-board-members/
CONTACT DETAILS
For further information please contact:
Mr Bassam Al Mutawa ZEUUS Inc.
Email: info@zeuus.com
Tel: +1 (888) 469 3887
###
Mr Bassam Al Mutawa
Mr Bassam Al Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer and President of ZEUUS, commented: "I am thrilled to be joined on the Board of Directors of ZEUUS Inc by 2 very experienced gentlemen. Both in their own right have impeccable careers and CV’s in the respective fields in banking and management”.
Mr. Bassam continued, “The appointment of these 2 gentlemen to our board enhances our resolve on growing and expanding the company further into the future"
More about our New Directors
Mr. Tommy Dunehew, age 60, has served as president of IT50 Global Defense Consulting, a sought-after advisor and consultant for complex military and commercial industry environments, as well as global enterprises, since 2021. Mr. Dunehew has led innovation and strategy in the defense and aircraft industry for over 30 years. Prior to joining IT50 Global Defense Consulting, he served as vice president of International Strategic Development and Industrial Partnerships for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems in San Diego, California since 2019.
Mr. Dunehew’s vast and varied experience includes almost 30 years at Boeing, serving in positions from director of operations up to vice president for international sales. During this time, he filled many high-impact roles, including liaising with the U.S. Department of Defense, designing and executing multibillion-dollar contracts, and leading the end-to-end operations of Boeing’s $5 billion international operations. In this role, Mr. Dunehew consulted with both leadership and key stakeholders to define goals and shape global campaigns, as well as collaborative partnerships. He led the way to continuing innovation by capturing high-value partnerships, as well as seeking and facilitating partnerships with key industrial leaders. Mr. Dunehew has worked with the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Army, Marine Corps and dozens of nations across the globe.
Mr. Dunehew strengths and experience have led to him being a sought-after leader when it comes to strategy, development, and high-value partnerships. He Tommy has an Executive Masters Degree in Business Administration from Pepperdine University and a Bachelor of Science Degree in aeronautics from Embry-Riddle University. He also served in the U.S. Airforce for 14 years.
Mr. Khamis Buharoom Al Shamsi, age 57, runs a banking consultancy advisory service. Mr. Buharoom Al Shamsi spent 14 years at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, from 2007 to March 2021. During this time, he held many roles including managing director, member of the board of directors, vice-chairman of the board of directors, and acting CEO for two years. He most recently served as Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. He has over 36 years of experience in banking, having acted as CEO, manager, and chairman of several boards, and has successfully led teams as the head of the settlements committee, member of the executive committee, and vice-chairman of the nominations and remuneration committee, among many other offices.
Before his time at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Mr. Buharoom Al Shamsi served as CEO of Commercial Bank International for two years, during which time he contributed to the restructuring of the bank. His work at Commercial Bank International included acting as managing director for Commercial Bank Brokerage, as well as managing director for Takamul Real Estate.
Mr. Buharoom Al Shamsi is a certified public accountant and an auditor. He served as an auditor with the UAE Central Bank for 11 years.
Mr. Buharoom Al Shamsi is a sought-after advisor, having sat as chairman of committees including the Audit Committee at Agthia since 2020, a current seat at the Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company, Unifund Capital Financial Investment (UAE) from 2009 to 2017, and National Development Bank (Egypt) from 2007 to 2010, among others. He has also served as a member on many boards and executive committees in UAE, Dubai, Egypt, and London, among others.
In connection with Mr. Buharoom Al Shamsi’s appointment as a director on September 8, 2021, the Company entered into a letter agreement Mr. Buharoom Al Shamsi dated September 6, 2021.
More details: https://zeuus.com/leadership/
About ZEUUS Inc.
ZEUUS key 4 divisions are designed to synergistically address these key market opportunities. They are as follows:
• ZEUUS Data Centers, will focus on delivering modern and modular state of the art Data Centers, safe, efficient, and cost effective.
• ZEUUS Cyber Security, will focus on data protection both inside and outside the data centers of ZEUUS by providing end-to-end continuous cyber security.
• ZEUUS SOLAAS, Solution-As-A-Service will focus on delivering modern configurable Solution with ready market business focused approach. Two key examples include Secure Cloud Meetings and Blockchain as a business solution to protect and deliver data transparency.
• ZEUUS Energy will focus on carbon neutral efficient electrical energy generation based on the power of Water, Wind and Sun. Innovative Immersive Cooling low PUE.
By combining the power of its four division ZEUUS can delivery cost effective sustainable solutions with ongoing growth.
The Company believes that it has strong economic prospects by the following dynamics of the data storage, cloud services and connected industries, such as data / cyber security, block chain, and crypto mining.
For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.zeuus.com
Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
For these statements, please read complete press release here:
https://arabnewswire.com/zeuus-inc-appoints-2-new-board-members/
CONTACT DETAILS
For further information please contact:
Mr Bassam Al Mutawa ZEUUS Inc.
Email: info@zeuus.com
Tel: +1 (888) 469 3887
###
Mr Bassam Al Mutawa
ZEUUS Inc.
+1 888-469-3887
email us here