The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission are bringing a new grant program to the region.

The focus of this program is to provide grants to businesses moving into vacant commercial spaces. The goal is to strengthen cities’ main streets and commercial corridors. Eligibility is based on new and existing businesses that are leasing or purchasing new space between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

Renewing an existing lease is not eligible; this is for new or expansions only. The Main Street Bounceback Grants will be for $10,000.

(Adapted from “Area businesses win state awards,” September 16, 2021, La Crosse Tribune)