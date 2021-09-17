I-75/Miller Road ramp maintenance in Genesee County starts Sept. 20

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Genesee

HIGHWAY: I-75 Miller Road

CLOSEST CITY: Flint

ESTIMATED DATE: Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 7 a.m.

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resurface the Miller Road ramps at southbound I-75 in Genesee County, including the collector-distributor lanes.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: On Monday, Sept. 20, crews will close both ramps at southbound I-75/Miller Road, as well as one lane of the collector-distributor route. Crews will close the collector-distributor lanes during overnight hours (7 p.m. - 7 a.m.) on Sept. 21 and 22 for concrete patching. All ramp and collector-distributor lanes are expected to reopen Friday, Sept. 24. Drivers should use the posted detour via southbound I-75 and Bristol Road to access I-69.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide a smoother driving surface on ramps and the collector-distributor route for I-75, Miller Road, and I-69.