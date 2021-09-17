- Utah's Employment Summary: August 2021

The following statistics are presented comparing Aug. 2019 to Aug. 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 20, 2021) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for August 2021 increased an estimated 3.8% across the past 24 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 55,700 jobs since August 2019. Utah’s current employment level stands at 1,614,800.

August’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 2.6%, with approximately 42,600 Utahns unemployed. Utah’s July unemployment rate is unchanged at 2.6%. The July national unemployment rate continued to lower, settling at 5.2%.

“Utah’s recent three-month employment surge peaked last month” reported Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “August’s two-year growth rate of 3.8% is down from July’s 4.2%. This moderation parallels a slight national economic slowing. With the Delta variant ramping up, consumer spending has lessened. It is still robust but pulling back a bit. Such a reaction is not unusual given the variant’s unknowns. The economic slowing however, should not develop into an economy breaker.”

Utah’s August private sector employment recorded a two-year expansion of 4.7%. Six of Utah’s 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net two-year job gains, led by Professional and Business Services (20,200 jobs); Trade, Transportation and Utilities (16,800 jobs); Construction (11,300 jobs); and Manufacturing (8,900 jobs). Four industry groups with less employment than two years ago are Leisure and Hospitality Services (-2,400 jobs); Natural Resources and Mining (-1,100 jobs); Information (-800 jobs), and Other Services (-400 jobs).

Listen to Chief Economist Mark Knold shares his analysis of the August 2021 employment report: https://soundcloud.com/utahdws/utah-employment-report-august-2021/s-OZFXRD7wL2g

Statistics generated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Washington, D.C., modeled from monthly employer (employment) and household (unemployment) surveys.

