Amazon Business serves over 5 million businesses and proudly supports NVBDC's Certified Veteran Businesses.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Amazon Business as its newest Corporate Member. Amazon Business is committed to supporting the NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs); This includes an ongoing effort to enhance outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
Amazon Business provides business customers with the pricing, selection, and convenience of Amazon, with features and benefits designed for businesses of all sizes. Amazon Business supports hundreds of thousands of third-party sellers to sell to businesses of all sizes. A report by Censeo Consulting found that 93% of small businesses surveyed faced significant barriers to reaching public sector customers through traditional sales channels, and 85% agree that the overall public sector procurement process is difficult to participate in.
As a company, Amazon spends billions of dollars every year to help small- and medium-sized businesses around the globe succeed. In addition to infrastructure, personnel, tools, and services, the company’s investments go toward their certified seller program, highlighting those with one or more nationally recognized certifications such as small, minority, woman, veteran, and LGBT-owned businesses.
Amazon Business gives a small business seller the opportunity to showcase these certifications for organizations that want to buy from a certified supplier. Over 5 million businesses across a variety of industries purchase products they need on Amazon Business. In addition to selling on Amazon, becoming an Amazon Business Seller allows you to cater to the specific requirements of business customers by providing features optimized for business-to-business transactions, including quantity pricing and business pricing, and more.
When you start selling on Amazon, you become part of a retail destination that’s home to sellers of all kinds, from Fortune 500 organizations to artisan vendors who make handcrafted goods. Amazon Business customers in the US include over 80 Fortune 100 companies, 92 of the 100 biggest US hospital systems, and 90% of the 100 most populous local governments. They all sell on Amazon Business for a reason: to reach the millions of customers who visit Amazon to shop.
Businesses that register for a Professional Selling Account through Amazon Business will receive the benefits of the Business Seller program upon registration completion. With two selling plans (called Individual and Professional), Amazon offers the flexibility to sell one item or sell thousands. Before you begin registration, decide which plan is a better fit for your business. The Individual plan costs $0.99 per sale, while sellers using the Professional plan pay $39.99 per month, no matter how many items they sell. If you sell more than 40 items a month, the Professional option makes a lot of sense. Whichever plan you select, do not worry about making the wrong choice—you can change plans at any time.
“Amazon Business sales are an important part of our growth, and to bring attention to our customer’s satisfaction overall. The ability to identify as a successful, Veteran and Black-owned business is not only beneficial to us, but to other companies like us that might feel discouraged in a difficult business environment—our hope is we can inspire other minority-owned businesses like Aldevra to remain adaptable, think creatively, and enable each other to be successful,” said Rodney Marshall, Founder & CEO, Aldevra
Certifications attract Amazon Business customers, many of whom are tasked with meeting quality sourcing objectives and corporate social responsibility goals. Once registered as an Amazon Business Seller, you can choose from a list of accepted certifications, add details about your certification, upload a digital copy of the certificate, or provide a business identifier number (such as DUNS).
"We are excited to be working with NVBDC," said Lois Rouder, Senior Business Development Manager, Bridging Communities, at Amazon Business. "Making online procurement easier for customers of all sizes and industries is among our top priorities and one we share with NVBDC."
Certifications will be exposed to Amazon Business customers throughout the shopping experience. Additionally, a list of each seller’s certification will be displayed prominently on seller profile pages.
To start selling on Amazon, create a business profile, set up your products, and start selling. Manufacturers and distributors who are new to Amazon or are existing professional sellers now have a targeted way to reach business customers on Amazon. With a specialized suite of tools to enable B2B e-commerce, small businesses to large enterprises will find new ways to engage incremental business customers through a trusted Amazon experience. You can reach millions of business customers already shopping on Amazon.
“Access to NVBDC Corporate Members is the key to opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses. We are proud to announce the addition of Amazon Business to expand on our initiatives to support veteran businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified,” said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
For more information on this opportunity with Amazon Business and learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or
contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
