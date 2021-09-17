Roanoke Rapids Savings Bank Launches Digital Insurance Agency through Partnership with Insuritas and NCBA

Insurance Services offered through a partnership with Insuritas and Community Insurance Services, a subsidiary of the North Carolina Bankers Association (NCBA)

HARTFORD, CT, USA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roanoke Rapids Savings Bank is the first bank to partner with Insuritas, a full-service digital insurance agency platform, through a joint venture with Community Insurance Services LLC, a subsidiary of the North Carolina Bankers Association (NCBA). The new insurance agency, Community Insurance Services, launched as of August 30, 2021 and is engineered to offer a full suite of auto, home and small business insurance products to their customers.

“Roanoke Rapids Savings Bank (RRSB) is excited to be working with Insuritas and Community Insurance Services. We look forward to our partnership, and most importantly the value that it adds to the relationships we have with our clients and our community. We are proud to be the first bank to take part in this venture because we believe it aligns perfectly with the RRSB mission and vision.” Said Robbie Harvell CEO of RRSB.

The insurance agency will offer more than 40 carrier partners and will offer products including auto, home, business, pet, travel and more. “We’re delighted to announce our relationship with Roanoke Rapids Savings Bank and are proud to have earned the opportunity to build, launch, and manage a full-service, digitally-powered insurance agency for the bank and its customers,” said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. “Through our unique partnership with the NCBA, the bank will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers’ insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time.”

NCBA President Peter Gwaltney, noted; ‘Building recurring fee income from helping customers and expanding customer wallet share will be increasingly important to our community banks, and this innovative partnership between the NCBA and Insuritas allows even our smallest community bank members to provide a full-service insurance agency platform without the traditional capital, execution and reputation risks of buying or building a local agency.

About Roanoke Rapids Savings Bank

Roanoke Rapids Savings Bank was founded in 1914 in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. The purpose of the Bank was to provide a means to house the community. These means have been met through the years by paying a good return on customer deposits of which loans have been made on residential houses. This type of business is still today the predominant business of the Bank. However, because of deregulation, many traditional banking services have been offered since October of 1988. Services such as checking accounts, consumer loans, Master Card loans, automated teller machines, online banking give the Bank’s customers a one-stop banking facility for all their personal banking needs.

About NCBA

The North Carolina Bankers Association brings together all categories of banking institutions that best represent the interests of our rapidly changing state. Proudly serving North Carolina’s banking industry since 1897, the NCBA is the professional trade organization providing advocacy, leadership and support for its dynamic membership base. The Association has three subsidiaries, Centrant Community Capital, Community Bank Services (CBS) and Community Insurance Services (CIS). Centrant Community Capital provides permanent debt financing for workforce apartment communities and housing in a number of states. CBS offers insurance and employee benefits products, as well as other to the Association’s members and publishes a quarterly magazine, Carolina Banker. CIS has been created to remove barriers that will enable our community banks to provide a full range of quality insurance options to their customers. For more information, visit at visit www.ncbankers.org.

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas ‘Embedded Agency as a Service’ platform, is installed across a network of financial institution partners serving over 11M customers nationally, empowers financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers, while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.

